CosmoSteel Holdings Limited is a service-oriented and reliable solutions provider in the sourcing and distribution of piping system components in industries in Southeast Asia and other regions. The Company's segments include Energy, Marine, Trading, and Others. The Energy segment includes oil and gas, engineering and construction, petrochemicals, and power. The Marine segment includes shipbuilding and repair. The Trading segment includes traders that purchase goods and on-sell to end user customers. The Others segment includes other industries such as the manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Its product categories include steel, structural, and electrical/ instrumentation cable. The steel products include pipes, fittings, and flanges. Its structural products include structural beams, channels, sheets, plates, flats, and hollow sections of different steel grades. Its electrical/ instrumentation cable products include fiber optic cable, power instrument cable, and cable management.