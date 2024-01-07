CosmoSteel Holdings Limited announced that notice is herby given that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 1 February 2024 for the purpose of determining the shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final one-tier tax exempt dividend of SGD 0.005 per share for the year ended 30 September 2023. Shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at 5.00 p.m. on 1 February 2024 will be entitled to the proposed final dividends. The proposed final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 29 January 2024 and if approved by the shareholders at the said AGM will be paid on 16 February 2024.