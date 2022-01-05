COSOL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

COVID-19MEETING PROTOCOLS
INTRODUCTION
Notice is given that the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held at Suite 183, Level 6, 580 Hay Street Perth WA 6000 on 4 February 2022 commencing at 10.00am (AWST). The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the General Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting.
The terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum are defined in the attached Glossary.
The Company advises Shareholders that the Meeting will be held to comply with the Government's recommendations in relation to gatherings of persons during the current COVID-19 situation. As at the date of this notice, Government directives and recommendations on gatherings and travel restrictions mean that some Shareholders may not be able to attend the Meeting in person. The Company therefore strongly encourages Shareholders who wish to vote on the business of the Meeting to do so by lodging a directed proxy prior to the date of Meeting as per the instructions on the Proxy Form.
Shareholders can submit any questions in advance of the Meeting by emailing them to info@cosol.com.au.
The Meeting will consider only the business detailed in the Agenda below, followed by a Company update presentation made to
Shareholders.
AGENDA
1
RESOLUTION 1 - FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE BY SUBSIDIARIES OF THE COMPANY
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 260B(2) of the Corporations Act, the giving of financial assistance by Clarita Solutions Pty
personalCompany Secretary
Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the acquisition of all of the shares in Clarita Solutions Pty Ltd by the Company and the terms and conditions of the Company's loan facility arrangements with Bankwest Limited, in the manner described in the Explanatory Memorandum, be approved."
The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders of the Company at 5pm (AWST) on 2 February 2022.
By Order of the Board
Lisa Wynne
5 January 2022
Pursuant to section 260B of the Act, the Company must have the Financial Assistance approved by:
(a) a special resolution passed at a general meeting of the Company, with no votes being cast in favour of the resolution by the person acquiring the Shares or by their associates; or
(b) a resolution agreed to, at a general meeting, by all of its Shareholders.
1.2 Particulars of the proposed Financial Assistance
On 31 August 2020, the Company entered into the Facility Agreement (Facility Agreement), under which the Lender agreed to provide a loan facility (Facility) under the Facility Agreement. As is the case with similar funding arrangements, the Lender
Under section 260A(2) of the Act, the Financial Assistance may be given before or after the acquisition of the Shares. Based on the timeline set out above the Financial Assistance is provided after the Acquisition.
Financial assistance is defined very broadly and includes an entity giving a guarantee and granting a security interest over its assets and undertaking in connection with the acquisition of shares in the Company, or an entity which becomes a wholly owned subsidiary, or as security for the obligations of the buyer.
(c) the assistance is exempted under section 260C of the Act.
the assistance is approved by Shareholders under section 260B of the Act (as to which see paragraph (iv) below); or
(b)
(ii) the Company's ability to pay its creditors; or
(i) the interests of the Company or its Shareholders; or
giving the assistance does not materially prejudice:
(a)
Pursuant to section 260A(1) of the Act, Clarita and the Company, as its holding company, may financially assist a person to acquire shares in Clarita only if:
The Company has a loan facility in place with Bankwest Ltd (Lender) for the provision of loan funds to the Company for acquisition and working capital purposes. The Facility was drawn down in order to pay the cash consideration to the Clarita shareholders. Following the Acquisition the Company was required by the Lender to arrange for Clarita to give a guarantee to the Lender of the obligations of the Company under the Facility and grant a general security interest to the Lender as security for the guarantee obligations (Security). As a part of these requirements the Lender requires the Company to seek Shareholder approval for Clarita providing that financial assistance (Financial Assistance).
On 22 November 2021 the Company announced it had completed the Acquisition of Clarita for an upfront consideration of $7 million in cash and 7,951,123 full paid ordinary Shares, with a further $3.75 million payable in cash and Shares by way of earn-outconsideration.
The shareholders of Clarita Solutions Pty Ltd (Clarita), Clarita and the Company itself are each party to a Share Purchase Agreement dated 5 November 2021 (SPA) pursuant to which all of the shares in the capital of Clarita were acquired by the Company (Acquisition).
This section of the Explanatory Memorandum is for the purposes of section 260B(4) of the Corporations Act and contains all of the information known to the Company that is material to a Shareholder in determining whether to approve Resolution 1.
Background
RESOLUTION 1 - FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE BY SUBSIDIARIES OF THE COMPANY
This Explanatory Memorandum should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Notice of Meeting. The purpose of this Explanatory Memorandum is to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether
or not to pass the Resolution in the Notice of Meeting.
A Proxy Form has been dispatched to Shareholders together with a letter advising Shareholders the Company is not dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum and where those documents are available for viewing and downloading.
1
1.1
EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM
EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM
This Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of Shareholders of COSOL Limited (Company) in connection with the business to be conducted at the General Meeting of the Company to be held at Suite 183, Level 6, 580 Hay Street Perth WA 6000 on 4 February 2022 commencing at 10.00am (AWST).