    CGC   AU000000CGC2

COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CGC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
2.69 AUD   -1.82%
01:12aCOSTA : Change in substantial holding from PPT
PU
12/01COSTA : Change in substantial holding
PU
11/29COSTA : Change in substantial holding from PPT
PU
Costa : Change in substantial holding from PPT

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
For personal use only

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

151 363 129

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate

ACN (if applicable)

000 431 827

There was a change in the interests of the

Substantial holder on

_02_ /_12_ /_2021__

The previous notice was given to the company on

_29_ /_11_ /_2021__

The previous notice was dated

_25_ /_11_ /_2021__

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary

61,320,951

13.20%

67,771,650

14.59%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

interest changed

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

to change (7)

securities affected

Refer annexure 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder of

Person entitled

Nature of relevant

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

securities

to be registered

interest (6)

number of

interest

as holder (8)

securities

Refer annexure 1 & 2

For personal use only

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Perpetual Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name Sylvie Dimarco

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

For personal use only

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible En

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

17GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

26GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

33GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

118GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

212GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

649GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

650GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

652GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

653GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

651GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

654GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

670GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

695GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

774GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

855GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 603

For personal use only

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2093GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2095GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2124GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2125GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2127GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2128GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2199GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2210GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2219GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2130GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited

2089

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

2086

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

106

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

133

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

323

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

669

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 603

For personal use only

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

139

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

44Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

108Level 16, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

414Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

696Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

941Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

ALL 'SS' CODESGPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment M

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

227PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd

248P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange

Sydney NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

702PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

740PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

786PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

2085PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

This is Annexure 1 Page 3 of 6 referred to in Form 603

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Costa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
