Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Costa Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGC   AU000000CGC2

COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CGC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/22 02:10:16 am EDT
3.370 AUD   -2.03%
04:48aCOSTA : Change in substantial holding from PPT
PU
04/21COSTA : Notice of AGM and voting form
PU
04/21COSTA : Appendix 4G and corporate governance statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Costa : Change in substantial holding from PPT

04/22/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 604

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Refer annexure 1 & 2

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

151 363 129

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate

ACN (if applicable)

000 431 827

There was a change in the interests of the

Substantial holder on

_ _ /_0 _ /_202 __

_ _ /_ _ /_202 __ _ _ /_ _ /_202 __

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

Refer annexure 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Perpetual Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name

Sylvie Dimarco

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

REGISTRATION DETAILS

44630

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

44639

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

44646

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

44731

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

44825

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45262

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45263

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45265

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45266

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45264

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45267

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45283

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45308

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45387

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45468

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46706

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46708

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46737

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46738

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46740

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46741

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46812

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46823

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46832

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46743

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45554

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46699

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44719

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44746

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44936

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

45282

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

REGISTRATION DETAILS

44840

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

44861

BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange

Sydney NSW 1225

45315

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

45353

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

45399

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

46698

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

46735

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

44752

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44657

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

44721

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

45027

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

45309

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

REGISTRATION DETAILS

ALL 'SS' CODES

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Costa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:48aCOSTA : Change in substantial holding from PPT
PU
04/21COSTA : Notice of AGM and voting form
PU
04/21COSTA : Appendix 4G and corporate governance statement
PU
04/07COSTA : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/30COSTA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CGC
PU
03/28COSTA : Guyra glasshouse investor site tour presentation
PU
03/16Costa Group Investment Comes to Fruition
AQ
03/07Costa Toscana Inaugural Cruise March 5 from Savona
AQ
03/06COSTA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CGC
PU
02/28COSTA : Application for quotation of securities - CGC
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 364 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net income 2022 77,1 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
Net Debt 2022 885 M 653 M 653 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 1 598 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 273
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Costa Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,44 AUD
Average target price 3,68 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Hallahan CEO, Director & Managing Director
Wayne Kenneth Johnston Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gregory Chatfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Maxwell Margin Independent Non-Executive Director
Janette Anne Kendall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED13.53%1 180
VILMORIN & CIE-15.76%1 123
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.-16.24%929
APPHARVEST, INC.9.00%430
VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-31.62%389
ALICO, INC.16.12%304