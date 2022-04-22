Costa : Change in substantial holding from PPT

Form 604
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Nature of relevant interest (6)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Person's votes
|
Refer annexure 1 & 2
|
|
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
To Company Name/Scheme
|
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
ACN/ARSN
|
151 363 129
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
|
PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate
|
ACN (if applicable)
|
000 431 827
|
There was a change in the interests of the
|
Substantial holder on
|
_ _ /_0 _ /_202 __
_ _ /_ _ /_202 __ _ _ /_ _ /_202 __
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Ordinary
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (6)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
|
Class and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
Refer annexure 3
|
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
Perpetual Investment Management Limited
|
Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited
|
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
|
Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Perpetual Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
|
Perpetual Investment Management Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
|
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
Print name
Sylvie Dimarco
Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY
ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:
|
REGISTRATION DETAILS
|
44630
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
44639
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
44646
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
44731
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
44825
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45262
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45263
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45265
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45266
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45264
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45267
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45283
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45308
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45387
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45468
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46706
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46708
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46737
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46738
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46740
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46741
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46812
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46823
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46832
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46743
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
45554
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46699
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
44719
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
44746
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
44936
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
45282
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
REGISTRATION DETAILS
44840
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
44861
BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange
Sydney NSW 1225
45315
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
45353
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
45399
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
46698
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
46735
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
|
44752
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
44657
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
44721
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
45027
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
45309
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:
|
REGISTRATION DETAILS
|
ALL 'SS' CODES
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.