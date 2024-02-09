Costa Group Holdings Limited(ASX:CGC) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Costa Group Holdings Limited is an Australia-based horticulture company. The Company is engaged in growing, packing and marketing fresh fruits and vegetables. Its operations include approximately 7,200 planted hectares of farmland, 40 hectares of glasshouse facilities and three mushroom growing facilities across Australia. Its segments include Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics (CF&L) and International. The Produce segment operates in five core categories: berries, mushrooms, glasshouse tomatoes, citrus and avocados. These operations are vertically integrated in terms of farming, packing, and marketing, with the primary domestic sales channel being the Australian food retailers. The CF&L segment incorporates interrelated logistics, wholesale, and marketing operations within Australia. The International segment comprises royalty income from licensing of its blueberry varietals in Australia, the Americas, China and Africa, and international berry farming operations in Morocco and China.

