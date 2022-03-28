Costa : Guyra glasshouse investor site tour presentation

GUYRA (NSW) TOMATO GLASSHOUSE INVESTOR SITE TOUR 29 March 2022 Glasshouses 3 & 4, Guyra, New South Wales

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:GCG)

CY20 Results Presentation

XX Month 2021 Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC)

Important Notice

▪ Important notice and disclaimer: This presentation contains a general summary of the activities of Costa Group Holdings Ltd (Costa), does not purport to be complete and is to be read in conjunction with all other announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), including Costa's CY21 results filed with the ASX on 22 February 2022 and its 2020 Annual Report filed with the ASX on 14 April 2021. Information in this presentation is current as at the date of this presentation (29 March 2022) and remains subject to change without notice. Costa does not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of the information in this presentation and, to the maximum extent permitted by law, disclaims all liability and responsibility flowing from the use of or reliance on such information by any person.

▪ Not an offer or financial product advice: This presentation is not investment or financial product advice or any recommendation (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. In providing this document, Costa has not considered the objectives, financial position or needs of any particular recipients. Each recipient should consult with its professional adviser(s), conduct its own investigation and perform its own analysis in order to satisfy themselves of the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this document. This presentation does not constitute an offer to issue or sell securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law.

▪ Forward looking statements: This presentation contains forward looking statements and comments about future events, which reflect Costa's intent, belief or expectation as at the date of this presentation. Such forward looking statements may include forecast financial and operating information about Costa, its projects and strategies and statements about the industries and locations in which Costa operates. Forward looking statements can be identified by forward-looking terminology including, without limitation, "expect", "anticipate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, both general and specific, many of which are beyond Costa's control, and there is a risk that such predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. Actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication, representation or guarantee of future performance. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward looking statement. Costa does not undertake to update or review any forward looking statements.

▪ Past performance: Past performance should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication or guarantee of Costa's future performance or condition.

▪ Financial data: All dollar values are in Australian dollars ($ or A$) unless stated otherwise.

Guyra Tomato glasshouse investor site tour

2

Expanded production capacity

o New 10-hectare glasshouse at New England Hwy site - fully commissioned.

o New 2.5-hectare nursery - fully commissioned.

o Total Costa glasshouse tomato growing area is now 40 hectares - 2x20 hectares of glasshouse in Guyra, New South Wales.

o Production capacity across the 40 hectares now circa 20 million kgs per annum from CY22.

Guyra Tomato glasshouse investor site tour

3

Enhanced product offering

o Supplying premium snacking, cocktail and truss tomatoes to the major retailers, independent supermarkets, wholesale and food service sector.

o Exclusive snacking and cocktail varieties grown include - Perino, Bellino, Golden snacking various, Cocktail truss, non-drip Roma plum and red snacking.

o Currently testing 350g Perino pack for the avid Perino consumer.

o Between 80-90 varieties currently being trialled.

Guyra Tomato glasshouse investor site tour

4

Healthy Snacking Opportunity for Costa

Healthy snacks

Incidence of snacking products consumption

The Australian snack food market

The Australian snack food market is is valued at $9.3bn p.a., circa 10% valued at $9.3 billion p.a., close to of the retail food market.

10% of the retail food market.

40% ($3.74bn) of the total snack

Of the total snack food market, 40% food market is categorised as or $3.74B is categorised as "Healthy "healthy snacks" (fruits, vegetables, snacks" (fruits, vegetables, nuts, nuts, yogurt, health bars etc.) with yogurt, health bars etc.) with fresh fresh fruits (cuts or whole),

fruits (cuts or whole) contributing contributing over half of the total

sales.

over half of the sales.

Over the next 5 years the Australian Over the next five years the healthy snack food market is Australian healthy snack food expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% market is expected to grow at a

CAGR of 4.2%.

Chips

The Australian snack food market is

Biscuits

o At circa 9% value share of the valued at $9.3 billion p.a., close to total fresh fruit and vegetable 10% of the retail food market. market, the opportunity for Costa in the healthy snacking

Of the total snack food market, 40% segment is significant.

or $3.74B is categorised as "Healthy

o snacks" (fruitsO, cvceagseiotanbslecas,nnbuetsu,nlocked

yogurt, health bviarspreivtac.te)wlaibthel farnedshbranded

Ice cream

Baked goods

fruits (cuts or whole) contributing tomatoes one of the strongest over half of the sales.

opportunities, with snacking

opportunities

Confectionary

Over the next 5 years the Australian healthy snack food market is

Healthy snacks are consumed far more frequently theaxnpoetchteerd to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% snacks. Almost all Australian households snack on fresh fruit and vegetables occasionally.