Costa : Investor presentation - full year results

▪Important notice and disclaimer:. This presentation contains a general summary of the activities of Costa Group Holdings Ltd (Costa), does not purport to be complete and is to be read in conjunction with all other
only
announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), including Costa's CY21 results filed with the ASX on 22 February 2022 and its 2020 Annual Report filed with the ASX on 14 April 2021. Information in this
presentation is current as at the date of this presentation (22 February 2022) and remains subject to change without notice. Costa does not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of the information in this presentation and,
to the maximum extent permitted by law, disclaims all liability and responsibility flowing from the use of or reliance on such information by any person.
▪Not an offer or financial product advice: This presentation is not investment or financial product advice or any recommendation (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an
investment decision. In providing this document, Costa has not considered the objectives, financial position or needs of any particular recipients. Each recipient should consult with its professional adviser(s), conduct its own
investigation and perform its own analysis in order to satisfy themselves of the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this document. This presentation does not constitute an offer
to issue or sell securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law.
▪Forward looking statements: This presentation contains forward looking statements and comments about future events, which reflect Costa's intent, belief or expectation as at the date of this presentation. Such forward looking
use
statements may include forecast financial and operating information about Costa, its projects and strategies and statements about the industries and locations in which Costa operates. Forward looking statements can be
identified by forward-looking terminology including, without limitation, "expect", "anticipate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other
similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, both general and specific, many of which are beyond Costa's control, and there is a risk that such predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. Actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication, representation or guarantee of future performance. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward looking statement. Costa does not undertake to update or review any forward looking statements.
▪Past performance: Past performance should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication or guarantee of Costa's future performance or condition.
▪Financial data: All dollar values are in Australian dollars ($ or A$) unless stated otherwise.
ersonal▪
Non-IFRSmeasures: Throughout this presentation, Costa has included reference to certain non-IFRS measures. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit. A further explanation of these measures is provided in the Appendix.
CY21 Results
Presentation
2
CY21 Key Highlights
Earnings momentum continued: 27% of sales now generated from International customers.
only
o Full year underlying result delivered in line with guidance EBITDA-S +10.6%1 vs
pcp, NPAT-S +16.2%.1
use
o Record result from international segment +30% revenue growth.
o Transformative Citrus year with successful 2PH integration.
o
Successful COVID-19 management enhanced our customer value proposition.
ersonal
1. Includes 2PH profit contribution. Excluding 2PH, EBITDA-S increase was 4.1%, whilst NPAT-S increase was 6.0% vs pcp.
CY21 Results
3
Presentation
ROIC - Return on invested capital
CY21 Results
Presentation
Key Messages
Our business model is designed to deliver increased earnings and ROIC over the long term.
onlyThis includes leveraging our competitive advantages driven by:
Scale and geographical diversity - domestic and international.
o Increased production capacity through organic growth and
use
acquisitions.
o IP and proprietary variety breeding program.
o Lower cost of production at key sites.
o
Expanding contribution to revenue growth from international and
ersonal
export activity.
o
Unrelenting focus on our customer and consumer needs,
supported by quality and diversity of product offering.
4
CY21 Financial Headlines
only
EBITDA-S: $218.2m1 +10.6% on CY20
NPAT-S: $64.0m +16.2% on CY20
Statutory NPAT: $41.4m
Net debt: $299.2m, leverage of 1.85x
International revenue: +30% vs pcp
Dividend: 5.0 cents per share
ersonal use
Transacted Sales ($m))
1,598.6
1,658.9
CY20
CY21
1. Includes 2PH contribution of $12.9m
CY21 Results
Presentation
Total Revenue ($m)
EBITDA-S ($m)
NPAT-S ($m)
1,220.6
197.2
218.2
64.0
1,164.9
55.1
CY20
CY21
CY20
CY21
CY20
CY21
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Costa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 21:30:02 UTC.