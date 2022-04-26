Log in
    CGC   AU000000CGC2

COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CGC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/26 12:04:19 am EDT
3.330 AUD   -1.19%
12:10aCOSTA : Presentation to Goldman Sachs conference
PU
04/22COSTA : Change in substantial holding from PPT
PU
04/21COSTA : Notice of AGM and voting form
PU
Costa : Presentation to Goldman Sachs conference

04/26/2022 | 12:10am EDT
Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC)

'Our Ambition: To build China's most valuable Berry business'

Goldman Sachs Emerging Leaders Conference

Sydney, Australia 26 April 2022

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) XX Month 2021

Bailang berry farm, China

Important Notice

  • Important notice and disclaimer:. This presentation contains a general summary of the activities of Costa Group Holdings Ltd (Costa), does not purport to be complete and is to be read in conjunction with all other announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), including Costa's CY21 results filed with the ASX on 22 February 2022 and its 2021 Annual Report filed with the ASX on 22 April 2022. Information in this presentation is current as at the date of this presentation (26 April 2022) and remains subject to change without notice. Costa does not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of the information in this presentation and, to the maximum extent permitted by law, disclaims all liability and responsibility flowing from the use of or reliance on such information by any person.

  • Not an offer or financial product advice: This presentation is not investment or financial product advice or any recommendation (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. In providing this document, Costa has not considered the objectives, financial position or needs of any particular recipients. Each recipient should consult with its professional adviser(s), conduct its own investigation and perform its own analysis in order to satisfy themselves of the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this document. This presentation does not constitute an offer to issue or sell securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law.

  • Forward looking statements: This presentation contains forward looking statements and comments about future events, which reflect Costa's intent, belief or expectation as at the date of this presentation. Such forward looking statements may include forecast financial and operating information about Costa, its projects and strategies and statements about the industries and locations in which Costa operates. Forward looking statements can be identified by forward-looking terminology including, without limitation, "expect", "anticipate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, both general and specific, many of which are beyond Costa's control, and there is a risk that such predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. Actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication, representation or guarantee of future performance. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward looking statement. Costa does not undertake to update or review any forward looking statements.

  • Past performance: Past performance should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication or guarantee of Costa's future performance or condition.

  • Financial data: All dollar values are in Australian dollars ($ or A$) unless stated otherwise.

Goldman Sachs Conference

Presentation

2

China story to date

Key Highlights

All plantings in substrate (out of soil) and protected.

2015 - Costa commenced its first berry planting in Yunnan Province (25 hectares).

Five-year plan to have 250 hectares under cultivation.

April 2022 - 396 planted hectares (harvesting presently from 296 hectares) across three key growing locations.

Joint venture between Costa (70%) and Driscoll's (30%).

Product marketed by Driscoll's and sold under their brand.

Sold exclusively into Chinese market.

Costa equity contribution to date - circa $60m.

Joint Venture capex to date - circa $94m.

3

Key farming and production data

Three main growing locations in Yunnan Province, Southern China.

Berry Type

Planted hectares

  • 1. Honghe Prefecture

    • o Bailang (25 hectares)

  • 2. Xishuangbanna Prefecture (three sites in close proximity)

    Beijing

    • o Manlai/Manle (86 hectares)

    • o Manhong (65 hectares)

    • o Guangmen (70 hectares)

    Yunnan

  • 3. Baoshan Prefecture

  • o SQ Farm (50 hectares)

    ShanghaiGuangzhou

  • o Agripark - newest farm, first crop in CY23 (100 hectares)

Goldman Sachs Conference

Presentation

Blueberries

365 hectaresRaspberries

22 hectares

Blackberries

9 hectares

Total (as at April 2022)

396 hectaresBerry Type

Harvest Period

Blueberries

Jan - June

Raspberries

Sept - JuneBlackberries

Sept - May

4

From the beginning Costa recognised and committed to several key drivers in order to achieve success in China.

  • o Establish a production footprint utilising world leading IP/genetics to supply the Chinese consumer with premium berry varieties.

  • o Work co-operatively and harmoniously with local stakeholders, including government, officials, employees, local villages and the surrounding population.

  • o Introduce world leading agronomic and technical expertise from Australia and other sources, including substrate (out of soil) plantings and protected cropping.

  • o Commit to key Chinese government agricultural policies with the aim of working to achieve positive outcomes in terms of rural economic improvement and poverty alleviation, positive environmental impacts and the wider social good.

  • o Promote training for local employees in the areas of agronomy and other skilled occupations, and a safe and healthy working environment.

  • o Meet the growing consumer demand for premium health foods.

Goldman Sachs Conference

Presentation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Costa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 04:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
