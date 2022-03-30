Costain : 2022 - Notice of Annual General Meeting 03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT Send by mail :

Costain Group PLC (incorporated and registered in England and Wales under No. 1393773) Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting Your attention is drawn to the letter from the chair of the Company on pages 2 and 3 of this document and which recommends you to vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held at No.11 Cavendish Square, London W1G 0AN at 3.00pm on Thursday 5 May 2022, is set out on pages 4 to 6 of this document. Please complete and submit the form of proxy enclosed with this document in accordance with the instructions printed on the form. To be valid, the proxy form must be received by the Company's registrar, EQ (formerly known as Equiniti), by no later than 3.00pm on Tuesday 3 May 2022. Further instructions relating to the proxy form are set out on pages 7 to 9 of this document. Registered Office Costain House Vanwall Business Park Maidenhead Berkshire SL6 4UB 30 March 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting Dear Shareholder, Having not been able to welcome shareholders to our Annual General Meeting (AGM) in person the last two years, we are pleased this year to invite you to attend our 2022 AGM at a new venue, No. 11 Cavendish Square, London W1G 0AN at 3.00pm on Thursday 5 May 2022. Protecting the health and wellbeing of our shareholders, colleagues and other stakeholders is a priority for the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Accordingly, shareholders are requested not to attend the meeting in person if they display any symptoms of COVID-19 or have recently been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. In order to further reduce the risks posed by COVID-19, we are encouraging all attendees to take a lateral flow test before attending the 2022 AGM and to only attend if the result is negative. Hand sanitisers will be provided throughout the AGM venue. We will continue to monitor the UK Government's COVID-19 guidance closely and should we be required to make any changes to the current AGM arrangements, these will be communicated to shareholders before the meeting through our website atwww.costain.com/agmand, where appropriate, by an RIS announcement. Details of any updated entrance criteria to our meeting will also be available on our website atwww.costain.com/agm. Shareholders will be able to watch the AGM via a live webcast. For details of how to register for the webcast, please visit our website atwww.costain.com/agmfrom 28 April 2022. You will need to provide your name, company and email address to register. If you are a private individual simply enter the word 'none' in the company field. If you are unable to observe the webcast live, it will be available to view on-demand after the AGM. The Board recognises the importance for our shareholders to make an informed vote and ask questions. Registered shareholders, whether they intend to attend the meeting or otherwise, may submit questions to the Directors in advance of the meeting by sending an email toAGM@costain.com. The Company will answer these in due course including, where possible and appropriate, by publishing the response on the website atwww.costain.com/agmbefore the proxy voting deadline or by answering the relevant question at the meeting. The Board is also keen to ensure that you are able to exercise your right to participate in the meeting by voting. Details on how to submit your proxy vote by post, online or through CREST are set out on page 7 of this Notice. Final Dividend Given the final settlement payment made after the close of the financial year in respect of the Peterborough & Huntingdon contract, the Board does not consider it appropriate to recommend a final dividend this year, despite the Group's improved operating and adjusted cash performance. We recognise the importance of dividends to shareholders and will continue to review the timing of the reinstatement of future dividends in the light of the Group's performance, cash flow requirements and the importance of maintaining a strong balance sheet. In anticipation of the future payment of dividends, shareholders will be asked to approve a new scrip plan as the existing scrip plan, which was approved in 2019, will expire at the end of the 2022 AGM (see Appendix 1 on pages 15 to 17 of this document). Changes to the Board and its Committees Since the last AGM, Neil Crockett was appointed as Non-executive Director on 6 October 2021. On 12 January 2022, we announced that, after eight years of dedicated service, Alison Wood, senior independent director and chair of the Remuneration Committee, would step down on 28 January 2022. We thank Alison for all that she has done for the Company and wish her well for the future. On 12 January 2022, Tony Quinlan, chair of the Audit Committee, additionally became the Company's senior independent director and Jacqueline de Rojas became chair of the Remuneration Committee on an interim basis. On 28 March 2022, we announced that Fiona MacAulay will be appointed as Non-executive Director with effect from 6 April 2022. As this appointment has been made after the date of signature of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, full biographical details, including Fiona's skills and experience, are provided on page 11 and in Appendix 4 on page 20 of this document. In accordance with the Company's current Articles of Association, a resolution will be proposed at the AGM to elect Fiona MacAulay as a Non-executive Director. Fiona will become chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the conclusion of the AGM on 5 May 2022, subject to election by shareholders. As a result of Fiona's appointment, our percentage of females on the Board will increase from 29% to 38%. As announced on 9 March 2022 alongside our preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021, I have decided to step down as chair and Non-executive Director within the next 12 months. The Nomination Committee, led by Tony Quinlan as senior independent director, will begin a search for my successor who I will work with to ensure a well managed and orderly transition. Resolutions and Voting Details of all the resolutions that will be put to shareholders are set out in the formal Notice of the AGM on pages 4 to 6 of this document. Explanatory notes for all business of the AGM are set out on pages 10 to 14 of this document. Shareholders will be asked to approve the Costain 2022 Sharesave Plan (the "2022 Sharesave"). This plan is a replacement for the Costain Group Sharesave Plan which was approved by shareholders at the 2012 AGM and which will reach the end of its ten year life on 8 May 2022. A summary of the principal terms of the 2022 Sharesave, which is very similar to the Costain Group Sharesave Plan, is set out in Appendix 2 on pages 18 and 19 of this document. Another of the resolutions this year is to adopt new Articles of Association. Our Articles of Association were last amended in 2019 and so the proposed changes are to reflect developments in market practice and to provide clarification and flexibility in certain areas. The principal changes are summarised in Appendix 3 on page 19 of this document. Your votes are important to us and, once again this year, you will be asked to vote on each of the resolutions on a poll rather than by a show of hands. A poll vote accurately reflects the number of voting rights exercisable by each member and is in line with corporate governance recommendations and best practice. Annual Report and Accounts Those shareholders who have elected to receive paper copies of shareholder information will receive a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts for 2021 under cover of this letter. For those shareholders who have elected to receive shareholder information electronically via the Company's website, the Annual Report and Accounts for 2021 is now available for viewing and downloading online from the Company's website atwww.costain.com. Action to be Taken As I mentioned above, it is very important to the Company that shareholders have the opportunity to ask their questions either in person at the meeting or in advance of the AGM if you are unable to attend. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to submit any questions they may have in the manner set out above. It is similarly important to the Company that shareholders have the opportunity to vote, even if they are unable to attend in person. A form of proxy is enclosed for use by shareholders so that they can nominate someone else to attend the meeting and vote on their behalf. One option is to nominate the chair of the meeting as proxy to vote on the shareholder's behalf at the meeting, either in the manner they direct or at the chair's discretion. Please complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions on the form in order that it may be received by the Company's registrar, EQ (formerly known as Equiniti), as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than 3.00pm on Tuesday 3 May 2022. The completion and return of the form of proxy will not prevent you from attending and voting in person at the meeting should you so wish. Recommendation The Board considers that all the resolutions to be put to the AGM are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Your Board will be voting in favour of them in respect of their own shareholdings (other than in respect of resolutions in which they hold an interest) and unanimously recommends that you do so as well. Yours faithfully, Dr Paul Golby CBE Chair NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Costain Group PLC (the 'Company') This year's AGM will be held at No.11 Cavendish Square, London W1G 0AN on Thursday 5 May 2022 at 3.00pm. You will be asked to consider and pass the resolutions listed below. Resolutions 17 to 21 will be proposed as special resolutions. All other resolutions will be proposed as ordinary resolutions. Ordinary Resolutions Annual Report and Accounts 1. To receive the audited accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, together with the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon. Directors' Remuneration Report 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (other than the part summarising the Directors' Remuneration Policy) for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. Election and Re-election of Directors 3. To re-elect Paul Golby as a Director of the Company.

4. To re-elect Alex Vaughan as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Helen Willis as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Bishoy Azmy as a Director of the Company.

7. To elect Neil Crockett as a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas as a Director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Tony Quinlan as a Director of the Company. 10. To elect Fiona MacAulay as a Director of the Company. Re-appointment of Auditor and Auditor's Remuneration 11. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ('PwC') as auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

12. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration. Political Donations 13. That, in accordance with Part 14 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company and every other company which is now or may become a subsidiary of the Company at any time during the period for which this resolution has effect is hereby authorised to: (a) make political donations to political parties and/or independent election candidates;

(b) make political donations to political organisations other than political parties; and

(c) incur political expenditure, up to a maximum aggregate amount of £50,000 in total (as such terms are defined in Sections 363 to 365 of the Companies Act 2006) during the period of one year beginning with the date of the passing of this Resolution, provided that the sums referred to in (a), (b) and (c) above may be comprised of one or more amounts in different currencies which, for the purposes of calculating that authorised sum, shall be converted into pounds sterling at such rate as the Board of Directors in its absolute discretion may determine to be appropriate. Powers of the Board to Allot Shares 14. That the Board of Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to and in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company: (i) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £45,824,957, (such amount to be reduced by any allotments or grants made under paragraph (ii) below in excess of such sum); and (ii)comprising equity securities (as defined in Section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006) up to a further nominal amount of £91,649,914 (such amount to be reduced by any allotments or grants made under paragraph (i) above) in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue: (a)to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and (b) to people who are holders of other equity securities if this is required by the rights of those securities or as the Board of Directors otherwise considers necessary, and so that the Board of Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which it considers necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter, such authorities to apply in substitution for all previous authorities pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 and to expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or, if earlier, at the close of business on 5 August 2023 but, in each case, during this period the Company may make offers and enter into agreements which would, or might, require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted to subscribe for or convert any security into shares after the authority ends and the Board of Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. Renewal of the Scrip Dividend Scheme 15. Subject to Resolution 14 being approved, that the Directors be and are hereby authorised to offer and allot ordinary shares to ordinary shareholders in lieu of a cash dividend from time to time or for such period as they may determine pursuant to the terms of the Company's Articles of Association, provided that the authority conferred by this resolution shall expire at the end of the third Annual General Meeting of the Company after the date on which the resolution is passed. Costain 2022 Sharesave Plan 16 That: (a) the rules of the Costain 2022 Sharesave Plan (the "2022 Sharesave"), in the form produced to the meeting and initialled by the chair of the Meeting for the purposes of identification and the principal terms of which are summarised in Appendix 2 to this document, be and are hereby approved and the Directors be and are generally authorised to do all acts and things that they consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the 2022 Sharesave; and

(b) the Directors be and are hereby authorised to adopt further schemes based on the 2022 Sharesave but modified to take account of local tax, exchange control or securities laws in overseas territories, provided that any shares made available under such further schemes are treated as counting against any limits on individual or overall participation in the 2022 Sharesave. Special Resolutions Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights 17 That, if Resolution 14 above is passed, the Board of Directors be given power to allot equity securities (as defined in the Companies Act 2006) for cash under the authority given by that resolution and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be limited: (a) to the allotment of equity securities and sale of treasury shares in connection with an offer of, or invitation to apply for, equity securities (but in the case of the authority granted under paragraph (ii) of resolution 14, by way of a rights issue only): (i) to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and

(ii) to holders of other equity securities, as required by the rights of those securities, or as the Board of Directors otherwise considers necessary, and so that the Board of Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which it considers necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter; and (b) in the case of the authority granted under paragraph (i) of resolution 14 and/or in the case of any sale of treasury shares, to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) above) up to a nominal amount of £6,873,743, such power to expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (or, if earlier, at the close of business on 5 August 2023) but, in each case, during this period the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the power ends and the Board of Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the power had not expired. 18. That, if Resolution 14 is passed, the Board of Directors be given the power in addition to any power granted under Resolution 17 to allot equity securities (as defined in the Companies Act 2006) for cash under the authority given under paragraph (i) of Resolution 14 and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be: (a) limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of £6,873,743; and (b)used only for the purposes of financing a transaction which the Board of Directors of the Company determines to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice or for the purposes of refinancing such a transaction within six months of it taking place, such power to expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (or, if earlier, at the close of business on 5 August 2023) but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the power ends and the Board of Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. Attachments Original Link

