    COST   GB00B64NSP76

COSTAIN GROUP PLC

(COST)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/07 05:14:11 am EDT
39.87 GBX   +2.23%
05:23aCOSTAIN : Alex Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer at Costain welcomes the UK energy strategy
PU
03/31COSTAIN : collaborates to revolutionise complex programme delivery
PU
03/30COSTAIN : appoints Fiona MacAulay as Non-Executive Director
PU
Costain : Alex Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer at Costain welcomes the UK energy strategy

04/07/2022 | 05:23am EDT
OFFICIAL STATEMENT

07 April 2022

Alex Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer at Costain welcomes the UK energy strategy, published today.

"With the publication of the government's energy strategy, we see further commitment to achieving a net zero economy in the UK. We support the focus on hydrogen and nuclear as part of the UK's energy transition and the need to use our existing energy infrastructure network and call on industry and cross-party government to work collaboratively with us to develop a long-term approach to energy infrastructure.

At Costain, we're actively shaping the UK's energy landscape to effect this change.

  • We're decarbonising industrial clusters in South Wales, Scotland, Merseyside, and the East coast
  • We're working with the Department for Transport to explore electric road systems
  • We're helping water companies generate hydrogen from sewage waste
  • We're developing carbon capture and storage schemes
  • We believe nuclear offers great opportunities for reliable, low carbon power, and we can use our deep heritage and expertise to support this.

We look at the bigger picture, take a systemised approach and work with communities to develop resilient and reliable low carbon energy ecosystems. Together we can create the connected, sustainable infrastructure to help people and the planet to thrive. "

Disclaimer

Costain Group plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 130 M 1 478 M 1 478 M
Net income 2021 -23,1 M -30,2 M -30,2 M
Net cash 2021 86,2 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,70x
Yield 2021 6,34%
Capitalization 107 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 82,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 39,00 GBX
Average target price 66,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander John Vaughan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helen Margaret Willis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Golby Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony James Quinlan Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTAIN GROUP PLC-26.97%140
VINCI-7.10%52 870
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED19.40%39 380
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.27%34 244
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.57%23 382
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED1.65%20 274