Costain : FY21 Results Announcement

RESULTS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 9 MARCH 2022 Strong performance in 2021; well positioned to deliver further progress this year Alex Vaughan, chief executive officer, commented: "We have delivered an improved operating performance and results in line with market expectations, including significant growth in adjusted operating profit and margin, and good free cash flow generation. "Infrastructure is facing enormous change, underpinned by significant committed investment and generating huge opportunities for us and, in my mind, addressing these changes requires a different approach. We have aligned our services to meet the changing needs of our clients, allowing us to shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem. "Looking ahead, while we are mindful of the macro-economic backdrop, we have already secured more than £1bn of Group revenue for 2022 and have entered the new year with good momentum. We expect to deliver further progress in 2022 and remain confident in the Group's strategy and longer-term prospects." Financial summary £m FY21 FY21 FY21 FY20 FY20 Adjusted1 adjusted1 adjustments1 reported adjusted1 reported change Group revenue 1,178.6 (43.4) 1,135.2 1,070.5 978.4 10.1% Operating profit / 30.1 (39.6) (9.5) 18.0 (92.0) 67.2% (loss) Operating margin 2.6% (3.4)% (0.8)% 1.7% (9.4)% 0.9pp Profit/(loss) before 26.3 (39.6) (13.3) 13.9 (96.1) 189.2% tax Basic earnings/(loss) per 9.6p (11.7)p (2.1)p 5.8p (36.7)p 65.5% share Dividend per share - - Free cash flow2 38.9 31.6 23.1% Net cash balance3 119.4 102.9 Before impact of significant contract provisions and other items of £39.6m (FY20: £110.0m) (see note 3). Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, excluding adjusting items, less capital expenditure. Net cash balance is cash and cash equivalents less interest-bearing loans and borrowings (before arrangement fees of £0.6m in FY21 (£1.2m in FY20)). 1

Highlights Financial performance Adjusted 1 Group revenue up 10% reflecting strong growth in Transportation from National Highways and HS2.

reflecting strong growth in Transportation from National Highways and HS2. Improved profitability with adjusted operating profit 1 up 67% to £30.1m and an adjusted operating margin of 2.6%. Reported operating loss of £9.5m (FY20: £92.0m), the difference to FY21 adjusted profits reflecting £39.6m of adjusting items mainly related to legacy contract issues.

with adjusted operating profit up 67% to £30.1m and an adjusted operating margin of 2.6%. Reported operating loss of £9.5m (FY20: £92.0m), the difference to FY21 adjusted profits reflecting £39.6m of adjusting items mainly related to legacy contract issues. Strong cash generation with a year end net cash position of £119.4m and £38.9m free cash flow, driven by strong cash collection.

with a year end net cash position of £119.4m and £38.9m free cash flow, driven by strong cash collection. The Board does not consider it appropriate to recommend a final dividend this year. Operating performance Strong safety performance with LTIR of 0.15 in line with pre-COVID levels.

with LTIR of 0.15 in line with pre-COVID levels. Transportation building good momentum with a strong pipeline and £764m of revenue secured for FY22.

with a strong pipeline and £764m of revenue secured for FY22. Natural Resources impacted by slower than expected investment in water and energy in H1. Trading improved in H2 and we expect this momentum to continue into FY22.

Good visibility for FY22 with more than £1bn of Group revenue already secured 2 for 2022 at year end, incorporating our broadening mix of construction, consulting and digital services.

with more than £1bn of Group revenue already secured for 2022 at year end, incorporating our broadening mix of construction, consulting and digital services. Solid order book 2 position : £3.4bn at end of FY21 (FY20: £4.3bn), reflecting the market cycles. o Preferred bidder book of £0.9bn (FY20: £1.2bn).

o Around 50 further frameworks for higher margin consulting and digital services that will yield meaningful revenues in the year.

Pipeline remains strong driven by significant committed infrastructure investment and structural growth drivers from Levelling Up, net zero, climate resilience and customer service needs and underpinned by our secured framework positions.

driven by significant committed infrastructure investment and structural growth drivers from Levelling Up, net zero, climate resilience and customer service needs and underpinned by our secured framework positions. Peterborough & Huntington (P&H) contract settlement concluded post year end, impacting reported operating profitability in FY21, with cash payment made in FY22. Before impact of significant contract provisions and other items of £39.6m (FY20: £110.0m) (see financial statements note 3). Order book and secured revenue includes revenue from contracts which are partially or fully unsatisfied and probable revenue from water frameworks included at allocated volume. 2

Additional business information FY21 FY20 Change Transportation adjusted1 revenue (£m) 864.2 724.2 19.3% Road 408.9 315.2 29.7% Rail 356.4 306.3 16.3% Integrated transport 99.0 102.6 -3.6% Natural Resources adjusted1 revenue (£m) 314.4 345.1 -8.9% Water 200.0 223.0 -10.3% Energy 72.0 87.5 -17.7% Defence 42.4 34.6 22.3% Non-financial Order book2 at 31 December (£bn) 3.4 4.3 -20.9% Revenue secured2 for following year (£m) 1,034 1,039 -0.5% Lost time injury rate (LTIR) 0.15 0.09 0.06 Community investment (£k) 200 211 -5.2% Absolute GHG emissions (scope 1-3) tCO2e 49,000 32,165 52% 1Before impact of significant contract provisions and other items of £39.6m (FY20: £110.0m) (see financial statements note 3). 2Order book and secured revenue includes revenue from contracts which are partially or fully unsatisfied and probable revenue from water frameworks included at allocated volume.

Board changes Tony Quinlan joined the Board as a non-executive director on 1 February 2021. Jane Lodge, who was senior independent director and chair of the audit committee, stepped down from the Board after nine years' service on 6 May 2021. Alison Wood became senior independent director and Tony Quinlan was appointed chair of the audit committee on 6 May 2021. Neil Crockett joined the Board as a non-executive director on 6 October 2021. On 12 January 2022, Tony Quinlan also became the Company's senior independent director and Jacqueline de Rojas became remuneration committee chair on an interim basis, following the announcement that Alison Wood would step down as a non-executive director. A search for an additional non-executive director to become Remuneration Committee chair on appointment is well advanced and we will update the market in due course. As announced separately today, Paul Golby has indicated his intention to step down as chair and from the Board within the next 12 months. Paul joined the Board as chair and non-executive director in 2016. The Nomination Committee, led by Tony Quinlan as senior independent director, will begin a search for Paul's successor. Use of alternative performance measures Throughout this release we use a number of 'adjusted' measures to provide users with a clearer picture of the underlying performance of the business. To aid understanding of the underlying and overall performance of the Group, certain amounts that the Board considers to be material or non-recurring in size or nature, or related to the accounting treatment of acquisitions, are adjusted because they are not long term in nature and will not reflect the long-term performance of the Group. This is in line with how management monitors and manages the business on a day-to-day basis. These adjustments are discussed in further detail in Note 1 on page 24. 4