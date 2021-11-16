Costain : appoints Sam White as Natural Resources Managing Director

PRESS RELEASE

16 November 2021

Costain has appointed Sam White as managing director for its Natural Resources division, replacing Maxine Mayhew who is leaving at the end of the year. Sam will join the Executive Board and will start on 3 January 2022.

Sam joins from Babcock International Group where he held various leadership roles over the past nine years, most recently as managing director for Defence. Prior to this role Sam was managing director for Babcock Networks and Equipment Support, responsible for engineering services across the rail, power, aviation and automotive sectors in the UK, Europe, North America and South America. Before joining Babcock, Sam worked for BAE Systems in a number of commercial, strategy and programme delivery roles.

Alex Vaughan, chief executive officer, Costain said: "Sam brings a wealth of experience across defence, energy and engineering services and has a strong track record in developing strategic client relationships and delivering enhanced business performance and growth. I am delighted to welcome him to our team. Maxine leaves us after four years and I would like to thank her for her hard work and support and wish her well for the future."

Sam commented: "I'm excited and proud to be joining a company with the heritage and pedigree of Costain. At a time when customers are driving transformational change to meet the UKs ambitious sustainability commitments, I'm looking forward to working with the Natural Resources team to build stronger market positions and accelerate growth across water, energy and defence."