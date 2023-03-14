Costain revenue up; Sabre hit by inflation

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Costain Group PLC, up 7.8% at 48.00 pence, 12-month range 32.10p-49.50p. The infrastructure construction firm reports improved annual revenue and a swing to profit. Revenue in 2022 surges 25% to GBP1.42 billion from GBP1.14 billion. It swings to pretax profit of GBP32.8 million from a GBP13.3 million loss. "Our performance in 2022 delivered strong growth in revenue and operating profits, with significant free cash flow, ending the year with a net cash position of GBP123.8 million. I am pleased that we have grown our core complex programme delivery revenue and further strengthened our consultancy market position. Consequently, we are seeing good opportunities emerge in our chosen sectors, at margins we aspire to," Chief Executive Alex Vaughan comments.

----------

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC, up 4.4% at 14.87 pence, 12-month range 5.55p-29.00p. Shares in the infrastructure projects operator recover from a 6.9% slide during risk-off trade on Monday. Shares are down 11% since the start of March, however.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Sabre Insurance Group PLC, down 1.3% at 95.40p, 12-month range 81.90p-242.50p. The insurer says 2022 was "disappointing by our own standards" amid rampant inflation. "I am hugely encouraged by how quickly we identified and corrected for these challenges, and the strong foundation we have maintained," Chief Executive Geoff Carter says. Gross written premiums in 2022 rise 1.2% to GBP171.3 million from GBP169.3 million. Pretax profit falls by two-thirds to GBP12.8 million from GBP37.2 million. Combined operating ratio weakens to 96.0% from 79.4%. A ratio above 100% would mean a loss on underwriting, so the lower the better.

----------

