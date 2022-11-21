IN BRIEF: Costain completes one year extension of banking facilities

Costain Group PLC - Maidenhead, England-based infrastructure construction firm - Says it has concluded its negotiations with its bank and surety facility providers to secure a one-year "amend and extend" of its facilities from September 2023 to September 2024. The company's debt facilities under the new agreement comprise an undrawn GBP125 million revolving credit facility, previously GBP131 million, and surety and bank bonding facilities of GBP280 million, previously GBP310 million. Adds that it has prepaid the full balance of GBP36 million of its term loan facility from its cash resources.

Current stock price: 34.80 pence

12-month change: down 37%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

