  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Costain Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   GB00B64NSP76

COSTAIN GROUP PLC

(COST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
34.80 GBX   -3.87%
12:48pIN BRIEF: Costain completes one year extension of banking facilities
AN
10:40aCostain Extends $148 Million Revolving Credit Facility to September 2024
MT
10:12aCostain completes one-year bank debt and bonding facilities extension
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

IN BRIEF: Costain completes one year extension of banking facilities

11/21/2022 | 12:48pm EST
Costain Group PLC - Maidenhead, England-based infrastructure construction firm - Says it has concluded its negotiations with its bank and surety facility providers to secure a one-year "amend and extend" of its facilities from September 2023 to September 2024. The company's debt facilities under the new agreement comprise an undrawn GBP125 million revolving credit facility, previously GBP131 million, and surety and bank bonding facilities of GBP280 million, previously GBP310 million. Adds that it has prepaid the full balance of GBP36 million of its term loan facility from its cash resources.

Current stock price: 34.80 pence

12-month change: down 37%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 269 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
Net income 2022 22,3 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net cash 2022 89,2 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99,6 M 117 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Costain Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAIN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 36,20 GBX
Average target price 63,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander John Vaughan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helen Margaret Willis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Golby Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline de Rojas Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony James Quinlan Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTAIN GROUP PLC-32.21%119
VINCI2.72%55 777
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.83%34 861
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.60%30 804
QUANTA SERVICES29.65%21 244
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.69%18 756