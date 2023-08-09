Charlotte Stratos



Class III Director

Ms. Stratos has been a member of the Board since 2010. From 2008 to 2020, Ms. Stratos served as a Senior Advisor to Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking Division-Global Transportation team. From 1987 to 2007, she was Managing Director and Head of Global Greek Shipping for Calyon Corporate and Investment Bank of the Credit Agricole Group. From 1976 to 1987, Ms. Stratos served in various roles with Bankers Trust Company as Vice President for shipping finance. Ms. Stratos is currently an independent director of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. a tanker shipowning company, listed on the Oslo exchange. Previously, she held the position as independent director for Hellenic Carriers Ltd. a shipping company listed on London's AIM from 2007 until 2016, as well as board member of Emporiki Bank from 2006-2008 and of the Gyroscopic Fund.

Independence

The Board has determined that Ms. Stratos and Mr. Møller are independent within the current meanings of independence employed by the corporate governance rules of the NYSE and the SEC.

Compensation of Directors

Our independent, non-executive directors receive annual fees in the amount of $80,000, plus reimbursement for their out-of-pocket expenses. Our non-independent directors (including our officers who serve as our directors) do not receive any compensation for their service as directors. We do not have any service contracts with our non-executive directors that provide for benefits upon termination of their services.

Compensation of Senior Management

We do not pay any compensation to our officers for their services as officers or directors. Our Chief Financial Officer and our General Counsel are employed by Costamare Shipping or Costamare Services.

Board Practices

We have five members on our board of directors. The board of directors may change the number of directors to not less than three, nor more than 15, by a vote of a majority of the entire board. Each director shall be elected to serve until the third succeeding annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor shall have been duly elected and qualified, except in the event of death, resignation or removal. A vacancy on the board created by death, resignation, removal (which may only be for cause), or failure of the stockholders to elect the entire class of directors to be elected at any election of directors or for any other reason, may be filled only by an affirmative vote of a majority of the remaining directors then in office, even if less than a quorum, at any special meeting called for that purpose or at any regular meeting of the board of directors.

We are a "foreign private issuer" under the securities laws of the United States and the rules of the NYSE. Under the securities laws of the United States, "foreign private issuers" are subject to different disclosure requirements than U.S. domiciled registrants, as well as different financial reporting requirements. Under the NYSE rules, a "foreign private issuer" is subject to less stringent corporate governance requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the rules of the NYSE permit a "foreign private issuer" to follow its home country practice in lieu of the listing requirements of the NYSE. In addition, members of the Konstantakopoulos family own, in the aggregate, a majority of our outstanding common stock. As a result, we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NYSE corporate governance standards. Under the NYSE rules, a company of which more than 50% of the voting power is held by another company or group is a "controlled company" and may elect not to comply with certain NYSE corporate governance requirements, including (1) the requirement that a majority of the board of directors consist of independent directors, (2) the requirement that the nominating committee be composed entirely of independent directors and have a written charter addressing the committee's purpose and responsibilities, (3) the requirement that the compensation committee be composed entirely of independent directors and have a written charter addressing the committee's purpose and responsibilities and (4) the requirement of an annual performance evaluation of the nominating and corporate governance and compensation committees. As permitted by these exemptions, as well as by our bylaws and the laws of the Marshall Islands, we currently have a board of directors with a majority of non-independent directors and a combined corporate governance, nominating and compensation committee with one non-independent director serving as a committee member. As a result, non-independent directors, including members of our management