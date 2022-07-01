Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Costamare Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMRE   MHY1771G1026

COSTAMARE INC.

(CMRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
12.10 USD   +1.68%
09:13aCOSTAMARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock - Form 6-K
PU
09:01aCostamare Sets Quarterly Dividend at $0.115, Payable Aug. 8 to Shareholders as of July 21
MT
08:45aCostamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costamare : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock - Form 6-K

07/01/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock

MONACO, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends of US $0.476563 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") (NYSE: CMRE PR B), US $0.531250 per share on its 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") (NYSE: CMRE PR C), US $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") (NYSE: CMRE PR D) and US $0.554688 per share on its 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") (NYSE: CMRE PR E). The dividend for the Series B Preferred Stock, the Series C Preferred Stock, the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock is for the period from April 15, 2022, to July 14, 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022 to all holders of record as of July 14, 2022 of Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock.

The Company has also declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of US $0.115 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The dividend for the common stock is payable on August 8, 2022, to holders of record of common stock as of July 21, 2022.

The declaration of a dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company, and accordingly will depend on, among other things, the Company's earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and availability, the Company's ability to obtain debt and equity financing on acceptable terms as contemplated by the Company's growth strategy, the restrictive covenants in the Company's existing and future debt instruments and global economic conditions.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 48 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 76 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 557,000 TEU (including five vessels that we have agreed to sell) and 46 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,493,500 DWT (including one vessel that we have agreed to sell). Four of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CMRE", "CMRE PR B", "CMRE PR C", "CMRE PR D" and "CMRE PR E", respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "could" and "expect" and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption "Risk Factors".

Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations

Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com

Disclaimer

Costamare Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 13:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COSTAMARE INC.
09:13aCOSTAMARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock - Form 6-K
PU
09:01aCostamare Sets Quarterly Dividend at $0.115, Payable Aug. 8 to Shareholders as of July ..
MT
08:45aCostamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock
AQ
06/24COSTAMARE INC.(NYSE : CMRE) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24COSTAMARE INC.(NYSE : CMRE) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
05/26Costamare Inc. Announces Closing of $500 Million Syndicated Loan Facility
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Costamare Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05COSTAMARE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
AQ
05/05Costamare Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTAMARE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 127 M - -
Net income 2022 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,77x
Yield 2022 7,93%
Capitalization 1 502 M 1 502 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 750
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart COSTAMARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Costamare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAMARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,10 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Vasileios Konstantakopoulos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory G. Zikos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charlotte Stratos Independent Director
Vagn Lehd Møller Independent Director
Konstantinos Zacharatos Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTAMARE INC.-4.35%1 502
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-40.63%15 043
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-19.76%5 659
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.10.23%2 566
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA4.84%2 268
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-47.03%1 658