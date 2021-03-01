Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Costamare Inc.    CMRE   MHY1771G1026

COSTAMARE INC.

(CMRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Costamare Inc. Announces Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

03/01/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONACO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (the “Company” or “our”) (NYSE: CMRE) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company’s website, www.costamare.com, in the “Investors” section under “Annual Reports”.

Stockholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2020 audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company’s investor relations manager at ir@costamare.com.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has over 47 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 77 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 TEU, including one vessel under construction and four secondhand vessels that we have agreed to acquire. Ten of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York Capital Management by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.

Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development

Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about COSTAMARE INC.
05:38pCostamare Inc. Announces Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F For t..
GL
02/01COSTAMARE  : Listing in Late Trade After Shipper Reports Declines in Q4 Earnings..
MT
02/01COSTAMARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01COSTAMARE  : Earnings Flash (CMRE) COSTAMARE Posts Q4 EPS $0.27, vs. Street Est ..
MT
02/01Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December..
GL
01/28Costamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Release, Con..
GL
01/19COSTAMARE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/04COSTAMARE INC.  : Declares Quarterly Dividend on its Preferred and Common Stock
AQ
2020COSTAMARE INC.  : Announces Availability of Its First ESG Report
AQ
2020Costamare Inc. Announces Availability of Its First ESG Report
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 460 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,23 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -193x
Yield 2020 4,15%
Capitalization 1 172 M 1 172 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart COSTAMARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Costamare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAMARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,67 $
Last Close Price 9,65 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Konstantinos Vasileios Konstantakopoulos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory G. Zikos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charlotte Stratos Independent Director
Vagn Lehd Møller Independent Director
Konstantinos Zacharatos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAMARE INC.16.55%1 172
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-6.76%7 106
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.59.46%1 397
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA2.80%1 164
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S17.52%782
KOREA LINE CORPORATION8.39%689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ