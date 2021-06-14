Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Costamare Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMRE   MHY1771G1026

COSTAMARE INC.

(CMRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Costamare : Announces Acquisition of Dry Bulk Vessels (Form 6-K)

06/14/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Costamare Inc. Announces Acquisition of Dry Bulk Vessels

MONACO - June 14, 2021 - Costamare Inc. (the 'Company') (NYSE: CMRE) announced today the acquisition of 16 dry bulk vessels of between 33,000 and 85,000 DWT, with an average age of 10 years. The vessels are currently operating in the spot market. Two of the ships have been delivered with the rest of the vessels expected to be delivered latest by January 2022.

Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, said: 'We are pleased to announce the acquisition of dry bulk vessels. We have decided to invest in a liquid sector with strong fundamentals that provide enhanced return opportunities for our shareholders.

The ships will be managed through our existing platform headed and enriched by the dry bulk Onassis team, who will be joining Costamare in July.

The acquisitions will initially be funded with cash on hand, and the Company is in the process of arranging commercial bank debt. Considering the nature of the dry bulk business, we plan to have low leverage of up to 60% of the value of the assets.

We look forward to providing a detailed update on our business strategy during our second quarter results.'

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 47 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 81 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 TEU and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. Five of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York Capital Management by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'CMRE', 'CMRE PR B', 'CMRE PR C', 'CMRE PR D' and 'CMRE PR E', respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements'. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'project', 'forecast', 'plan', 'potential', 'may', 'should', 'could' and 'expect' and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption 'Risk Factors'.

Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development

Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: ir@costamare.com

Disclaimer

Costamare Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 20:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COSTAMARE INC.
04:57pCOSTAMARE  : Acquires 16 Dry Bulk Vessels
MT
04:34pCOSTAMARE  : Announces Acquisition of Dry Bulk Vessels (Form 6-K)
PU
04:30pCostamare Inc. Announces Acquisition of Dry Bulk Vessels
GL
06/08COSTAMARE  : Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2020 and M..
PU
06/02COSTAMARE  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Costamare to $12.50 From $11.50, ..
MT
06/01COSTAMARE  : Q1 Adjusted EPS, Voyages Revenue Advance; Plans to Hike Quarterly D..
MT
06/01COSTAMARE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/01COSTAMARE  : REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 (Form 6-..
PU
06/01Costamare Inc. Reports Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
GL
06/01COSTAMARE  : Earnings Flash (CMRE) COSTAMARE Reports Q1 EPS $0.31, vs. Street Es..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 645 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 1 472 M 1 472 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 704
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart COSTAMARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Costamare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAMARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 12,00 $
Spread / Highest target 8,33%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Konstantinos Vasileios Konstantakopoulos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory G. Zikos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charlotte Stratos Independent Director
Vagn Lehd Møller Independent Director
Konstantinos Zacharatos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAMARE INC.44.93%1 472
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.204.67%23 595
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 352
PAO SOVCOMFLOT4.33%3 066
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.155.38%2 298
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA42.24%1 669