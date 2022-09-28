Andrew Florance Named Visionary of the Year and CEO of the Year at the 10th Annual CEO World Awards

Andrew Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, today was recognized with two winning nominations for Globee Awards’ 10th Annual CEO World Awards. Mr. Florance was named Globee Visionary Leader of the Year and Globee CEO of the Year (Technology).

From a startup in Mr. Florance’s dorm room to a globally recognized brand, CoStar Group has emerged as the global leader in real estate information and analytics. With Mr. Florance at the helm for 36 years, the company currently employs over 5,200 individuals with offices in 14 countries and was recently selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market.

Despite inconsistent market conditions and shifts in the commercial and residential real estate sectors over the last three decades, and especially the last several years, Mr. Florance has continued to focus on growth both internally and externally, placing an emphasis on company culture, product innovation, global expansion and capability diversification to better service the firm’s team members and clients.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Florance is dedicated to giving back to the community, with a specific passion for education. Mr. Florance is Chair of the Board of the Cathedral Chapter overseeing the Washington National Cathedral and a member of the Board of Visitors for Virginia Commonwealth University. He also established CoStar Group Builds, a company-wide volunteer and philanthropy committee, to inspire employees to give back to organizations in their community, including Children’s National Hospital, Richmond Public Schools, Junior Achievement and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, among others.

Globee’s CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders and their management teams behind the year’s most outstanding initiatives. The annual program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

