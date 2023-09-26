Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, today was named a Gold Globee winner for CEO of the Year at the 11th Annual Globee Awards for Leadership.

Since the company’s founding in 1986, Andy has led CoStar Group to its market-leading position today as a dominant provider of commercial and residential real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces. Despite much of the real estate industry experiencing a slowdown, CoStar Group has continued to witness incredible growth in earnings and website traffic across its industry-leading brands and is included in the S&P 500 Index and the NASDAQ 100. The company has seen consistent positive financial results quarter-over-quarter in 2022 and 2023, with revenue increasing 13% year over year in Q2 2023 and net new bookings growing to $82 million. In August 2023, CoStar Group saw over 110 million monthly unique visitors across Homes.com, Apartments.com, LoopNet and the rest of the company’s online marketplaces and websites.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named CEO of the Year by Globee Business Awards,” said Florance. “CoStar Group’s success is driven by our diligent employees, who work day-in and day-out to develop innovative solutions and create best-in-class technology for more seamless, streamlined and beneficial experiences for our clients and consumers. Together, we’re building industry leading platforms and it’s a celebratory moment for us all to be recognized by this international program.”

Formerly known as the CEO World Awards, the Globee Leadership Awards recognize exceptional leadership across all aspects of business, honoring remarkable achievements and groundbreaking strategies employed by individuals and organizations worldwide. The annual program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Mr. Florance’s win reflects his commitment to digitize commercial and residential real estate and provide best-in-class technology capabilities to better serve its clients and consumers.

