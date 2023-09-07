Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, today was honored as one of Washingtonian’s 2023 Tech Titans.

The Tech Titans list, published annually, recognizes industry leaders across the D.C. area who make innovative and important contributions to the region’s technology sector. Tech Titan winners include entrepreneurs, government officials, cybersecurity experts, venture capitalists and others who are committed to propelling the tech industry forward and creating new solutions across a variety of industries. Florance’s position on the list reflects his commitment to digitizing both commercial and residential real estate data and providing best-in-class technology capabilities to better serve the entire real estate industry.

Founded in 1986, CoStar Group comprises over 5,500 employees across 14 countries. The company has seen consistent revenue growth quarter-over-quarter in 2022 and 2023, and net new bookings growing to $82 million in Q2 2023. In June 2023, traffic to all of CoStar Group’s web sites reached a new high of 105 million unique visitors, according to Google Analytics.

“We’re proud to have such a strong presence in the D.C. area and it’s an honor to be named a Tech Titan amongst other industry leaders in the community,” said Andy Florance. “Since CoStar Group’s inception, finding innovative solutions and creating best-in-class technology for more seamless user experiences has been at the forefront of our success. We are committed to being a leading provider of real estate data, analytics and online marketplaces and will continue to introduce new opportunities that benefit our clients and communities.”

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany’s largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group’s websites attract nearly 100 million unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907626734/en/