Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CoStar Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGP   US22160N1090

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 10:21:27 am EDT
59.46 USD   -2.53%
10:15aSTR : U.S. hotel results for week ending 30 April
AQ
09:39aApartments.com Publishes April 2022 Rent Growth Report
BU
05/04Battle of the Bids Contest Heats Up as Ten-X Unveils Round Two Winners
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apartments.com Publishes April 2022 Rent Growth Report

05/06/2022 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Year-Over-Year Multifamily Rent Growth at 10.6%, Down from 11.4% in March

Today, Apartments.com – a leading national online marketplace owned by CoStar Group – released an in-depth look at national multifamily rent growth trends for April 2022 backed by analyst observations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005298/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Overall, April saw a slight deceleration of rent growth both nationally and at the market level,” said Jay Lybik, National Director of Multifamily Analytics, CoStar Group. “However, in our minds, the bigger takeaway from this report is the number of formerly high-flying rental markets experiencing notable decelerations in rent growth as the month closed.”

SUNBELT MARKETS HOLD STRONG

Sunbelt markets continue to dominate the top rent growth markets, with the top 10 markets in terms of year over year rent growth located in the Sunbelt. This includes five markets in Florida, two in North Carolina along with Las Vegas, Nashville and Austin.

STAGGERING RENT GROWTH SLOWS

The number of markets witnessing rent growth above 20% has declined from eight at the end of 2021 to just four in April, indicating a tempering of rent growth.

This tempering can be felt across the board. Despite the thriving performance from sunbelt markets, Phoenix, in particular, has experienced a dramatic slowing in rent growth. The report finds that year-over-year asking rents fell from 22% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 15.6% at the end of April 2022.

In 2021, Atlanta and Orange County, California, experienced significant growth, often landing among the top 10 growing markets. In April, both experienced a significant slowing, with Atlanta’s rent growth dropping 370 basis points and Orange County down 210 basis points in the new year. San Francisco experienced a drop of 2%, down to 6.5% in April 2022 from 8.5% at the close of 2021.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH GROWTH TELLS A SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT STORY

While year-over-year findings show a slowing of rent growth on a national level, month-over-month findings show the national average rent growing by 0.8%.

At the month-over-month level, the top 10 performing markets are dispersed across the country, a stark contrast compared to the sunbelt market concentration seen in the year over year rent growth metrics.

Lybik continued: “While the sunbelt markets are still well-represented among the top 10 – with Charlotte, N.C., notably leading the monthly numbers – we are seeing a handful of other regions holding strong on a monthly level. Midwest markets like Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis, and gateway cities like Boston and Seattle are also experiencing strong upticks in rents over the past 30 days. Heading into the spring leasing season, we will be watching these markets closely to see how they perform.”

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, www.costargroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

About Apartments.com

Apartments.com is a leading online apartment listing website, offering renters access to information on more than 1,000,000 available units for rent. Powered by CoStar, the Apartments.com network of sites includes Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, ForRent.com, ForRentUniversity.com, After55.com and CorporateHousing.com. Apartments.com is supported by the industry’s largest professional research team, which visits and photographs properties nationwide. The team calls each month to apartment owners and property managers, collecting and verifying current availabilities, rental rates, pet policies, fees, leasing incentives, concessions, and more.

Apartments.com offers more rental listings than any other listing website in the U.S., with innovative features including a drawing tool that allows users to define their own search areas on a map, and a “travel time” feature that lets users search for rentals in proximity to a specific address. Apartments.com creates easy access to its listings through a responsive website and iOS and Android apps and provides exposure for its advertisers through an intuitive name, strategic search engine placements and innovative emerging media.

The Apartments.com network reaches millions of renters nationwide, driving both qualified traffic and highly engaged renters to leasing offices. For more information visit Apartments.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COSTAR GROUP, INC.
10:15aSTR : U.S. hotel results for week ending 30 April
AQ
09:39aApartments.com Publishes April 2022 Rent Growth Report
BU
05/04Battle of the Bids Contest Heats Up as Ten-X Unveils Round Two Winners
BU
05/03STR - U.S. hotel profitability reached 28-month high in March
AQ
05/02CoStar Group Expands Richmond Office Footprint With Purchase of Riverfront Office Build..
BU
04/29COSTAR : Higher Prices Cut Transaction Volume in Half During The First Quarter of 2022
PU
04/28CoStar Group Welcomes Robert Stassen as New Head of Analytics for Expanding Europe Regi..
BU
04/28Costar Group, Inc. Welcomes Robert Stassen as New Head of Analytics for Expanding Europ..
CI
04/28COSTAR GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
04/27LoopNet Soars Past Records for Quarterly Site Traffic in the First Quarter of 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTAR GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 166 M - -
Net income 2022 274 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 018 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 170 M 24 170 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,76x
EV / Sales 2023 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 742
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoStar Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 61,00 $
Average target price 77,83 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott T. Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Jason Butler Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-18.26%24 170
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.79%445 130
PROSUS N.V.-42.10%113 995
AIRBNB, INC.-14.05%91 069
NETFLIX, INC.-68.74%83 666
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.01%52 452