Apartments.com Publishes April 2023 Rent Growth Report

Multifamily fundamentals showed signs of stabilization in April

Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group online marketplace – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for April 2023 backed by analyst observations. For the first time since the third quarter of 2021, vacancy rates did not increase, holding steady at 6.7%.

Year Over Year Rent Growth, by Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With the peak leasing season now underway, multifamily conditions started to show signs of stabilization,” said Jay Lybik, National Director of Multifamily Analytics at CoStar Group. “National year-over-year asking rent growth slowed to 2.1% at the end of April from 2.6% at the end of March, vacancy rates held steady and 34,000 units were absorbed, signaling a strong start to the second quarter.”

YEAR-OVER-YEAR RENT GROWTH SNAPSHOT, INDIANAPOLIS HOLDS STEADY WITH TOP SPOT

In April 2023, national average rents rose from $1,650 to $1,656 or by 0.4%. Indianapolis had the highest year-over-year rent growth at 6.1%, sitting just ahead of other Midwest markets like Cincinnati, St. Louis and Columbus. The Midwest region held six of the top 10 rent growth positions during the month of April.

Despite continued activity in the Midwest, year-over-year rent growth has slowed in many markets as demand for multifamily has weakened. Fast-growing Sun Belt markets, such as Las Vegas, Austin and Phoenix, that experienced significant in-migration during the pandemic are now seeing rents fall over the year.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH SHOWS POTENTIAL FOR STABILIZATION

Month-over-month data suggests the beginning of possible stabilization across the multifamily sector, with positive rent growth in 38 of the top 40 markets. Notably, Nashville and Raleigh saw month-over-month rent growth accelerate as a result of slight improvements in April vacancy rates.

LOOKING AHEAD

April’s multifamily findings boost the likelihood that the sector’s fundamentals will stop weakening and the second quarter will finish stronger than a year ago, setting up the potential for the quarter overall to outperform expectations. However, there are a few potential risks to be mindful of, including the economy falling into a recession in the second half of 2023, demand drying up and the significant number of deliveries expected throughout the year.

