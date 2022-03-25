CoStar : Composite Price Indices Fall in February After Reaching Historic Peaks in January

Mar 25, 2022

Transaction Volume Falls To A 12- Month Low After A Strong Post-Pandemic Comeback

CCRSI RELEASE - March 2022

(With data through February 2022)

This month's CoStar Commercial Repeat Sale Indices (CCRSI) provides the market's first look at commercial real estate pricing trends through February 2022. Based on 1,349 repeat sale pairs in February 2022 and more than 265,649 repeat sales since 1996, the CCRSI offers the broadest measure of commercial real estate repeat sales activity.

CCRSI National Results Highlights

REPEAT SALES PRICE INDICES RETREATED IN FEBRUARY 2022 FROM THEIR JANUARY PEAKS. Both of CCRSI's two major composite price indices backtracked in February 2022 for the first time in twelve months. The value-weighted U.S. composite index, which reflects sales of larger assets common in core markets, edged 0.4% lower over the month, its first monthly retreat since February of 2021. The index was up by 19.6% for the 12 month period that ended in February 2022 and is 28.2% higher than in February 2020, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The equal-weighted U.S. composite index, which reflects sales of more numerous but lower-priced properties typical of secondary and tertiary markets, fell by 1.3% in February 2022, also its first monthly retreat since February 2021 and fully erasing its prior month's gain. This index is up by 16.4% for the 12 month period that ended in February 2022 and is 23.2% higher than its pre-COVID February 2020 value.



BOTH SUB-INDICES OF THE EQUAL-WEIGHTED INDEX MOVED LOWER IN FEBRUARY 2022. The investment grade segment of the equal-weighted index, which is influenced by higher-value properties, fell by 1.3% in February 2022, its second monthly decline, erasing gains made over the prior three months. This sub-index is now 16.0% higher than a year ago and 19.1% higher than its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

The general commercial segment, which is influenced by trades of smaller, lower-priced properties, fell by 1.0% in February 2022, its first monthly decline in twelve months, erasing its prior month's gain. This sub-index has trended higher than the investment grade segment since September 2001. It is up by 16.3% over the year and is 24.0% higher than its February 2020 level.



TRANSACTION VOLUME FELL IN FEBRUARY 2022 FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE MONTH TO ITS LOWEST LEVEL IN TWELVE MONTHS. Composite pair volume of $11.1 billion in February 2022 was down 22.7% over the prior month, with pair count falling from 1,621 in January 2022 to 1,349 in February 2022. The slowdown was particularly noticeable in the investment-grade segment of the market, where transaction volume was down 27.5% over the month compared to a 14.2% decline in the general commercial segment.

Transaction volume can be seasonal, with the highest volume occurring in December of each year and the early months of the following year seeing a steep drawdown of trading activity. Activity in December 2021 was historically high so the decline in January and February 2022 volume was not unexpected. Overall volume in February 2022 was 24% higher than the average February volume over the past five years.



THE SHARE OF REPEAT-SALE TRADES THAT WERE DISTRESSED TICKED HIGHER IN FEBRUARY 2022 BUT REMAINED LOW. Only 1.3% of all repeat-sale trades were distressed in February 2022, the average share of the prior three months. General commercial distressed sales in the month accounted for 0.9% of all repeat-sale trades, off its lows of December 2021, while investment grade distressed sales accounted for less than 0.4% overall. The continued low share of distressed sales demonstrates relatively healthy liquidity conditions.





NET ABSORPTION CONTINUES ITS PANDEMIC RECOVERY. Net absorption across the three major property types-office, retail and industrial-is projected to total 452.8 million square feet for the 12 months ending in March 2022. This represents an increase of 61.9% over net absorption during the 12 months that ended in March 2019, before the pandemic upended market fundamentals. The general commercial segment, which reflects the performance of smaller properties, had the strongest rate of growth in absorption over the past year, with total net absorption projected to reach $237.9 million square feet, an increase of 51% over the same 12-month period in 2019. Net absorption in the investment-grade segment, which collapsed during the pandemic, is expected to expand by 76% in the same period.



About the CoStar Commercial Repeat-Sale Indices

The CoStar Commercial Repeat-Sale Indices (CCRSI) are the most comprehensive and accurate measures of commercial real estate prices in the United States. In addition to the national Composite Index (presented in both equal-weighted and value-weighted versions), national Investment-Grade Index, and national General Commercial Index, which are reported monthly, thirty sub-indices in the CoStar index family are reported quarterly. The sub-indices include breakdowns by property sector (office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and land), by region of the country (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West), by transaction size and quality (general commercial, investment-grade), and by market size (composite index of the prime market areas in the country).

The CoStar indices are constructed using a repeat sales methodology, widely considered the most accurate measure of price changes for real estate. This methodology measures the movement in the prices of commercial properties by collecting data on actual transaction prices. When a property is sold more than once, a sales pair is created. The prices from the first and second sales are then used to calculate price movement for the property. The aggregated price changes from all the sales pairs are used to create a price index. Historical price indices are revised as new data is recorded.

Matthew Blocher, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, CoStar Group (mblocher@costar.com).

For more information about the CCRSI Indices, including the full accompanying data set and research methodology, legal notices, and disclaimer, please visit: http://costargroup.com/costar-news/ccrsi.

