Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CoStar Group, Inc.    CSGP

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoStar : Donates 180,000 Masks to Richmond Public Schools Students in 3rd Annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Event is presented by CoStar Group; in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University and Communities in Schools; will provide RPS students with PPE kits and school supplies

Today, CoStar Group announced it plans to provide 180,000 masks for Richmond Public Schools (RPS) students as part of the third annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive event.

The event is presented by CoStar Group, in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University and Communities in Schools. The event will provide RPS students with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and school supplies.

“As one of the largest employers in Richmond, CoStar takes pride in supporting our community’s students,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “We believe providing these reusable masks for students will positively reinforce how to operate safely in a COVID-19 environment.”

The first 90,000 masks have been donated to be included in students’ PPE kits. The second 90,000 masks will feature designs created by RPS students during the first part of the school year. Masks will be designed starting the week of September 14 to coincide with National Arts in Education Week. Winners of the “Mighty Mask Design Challenge” will be announced at the end of October. The second set of masks featuring students’ winning designs are expected to be distributed to students later this year.

The Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive program provides students with school supplies free of charge, to support local schools, neighborhood resource centers, and non-profit organizations. In 2019, the event stuffed more than 14,000 backpacks with supplies in 5 hours.

This year’s goal is to provide more than 15,000 children living in the Richmond metropolitan area with PPE kits and grade-appropriate school supplies.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 7 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 62 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the second quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,200 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COSTAR GROUP, INC.
02:01pCOSTAR : Donates 180,000 Masks to Richmond Public Schools Students in 3rd Annual..
BU
08/14STR : US Hotel Results For Week Ending 8 August; U.S. hotel occupancy fell 32.6%..
AQ
08/14STR : Canada Hotel Results For Week Ending 8 August; Canadian hotel occupancy fe..
AQ
08/10Top U.S. mall operator Simon faces pandemic pain
RE
08/07STR : U.S. Hotel Results For Week Ending 1 August; U.S. hotel occupancy declined..
AQ
08/03STR : U.S. weekly hotel performance video
AQ
07/29COSTAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/28COSTAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28COSTAR : Second Quarter 2020 Revenues Increase 16% Year-over-Year with June Sale..
BU
07/28COSTAR GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 625 M - -
Net income 2020 236 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 138x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33 626 M 33 626 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 337
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoStar Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 837,71 $
Last Close Price 854,17 $
Spread / Highest target 8,29%
Spread / Average Target -1,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Scott T. Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Jason Butler Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAR GROUP, INC.42.77%33 626
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED46.83%667 703
NETFLIX, INC.51.61%216 353
PROSUS N.V.26.71%162 316
NASPERS LIMITED35.92%78 975
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.88%54 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group