CoStar : First Quarter 2022 Revenue Increased 13% Year-over-Year and Net New Bookings Grew 31% to a Record $68 Million - Form 8-K

CoStar : First Quarter 2022 Revenue Increased 13% Year-over-Year and Net New Bookings Grew 31% to a Record $68 Million
04/26/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
CoStar GroupFirst Quarter 2022 Revenue Increased 13% Year-over-Year and
Net New Bookings Grew 31% to a Record $68 Million
WASHINGTON - April 26, 2022 - CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $516 million, an increase of 13% over revenue of $458 million for the first quarter of 2021.
Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $89 million, an increase of 20% compared to net income of $74 million for the first quarter of 2021. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $158 million, an increase of 17% compared to EBITDA of $136 million for the first quarter of 2021.
"We are off to an outstanding start to 2022 with our best sales quarter ever," said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "Net new bookings totaled $68 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 31% over the first quarter of 2021. Our flagship product, CoStar, delivered three record sales quarters in a row and is growing 15% year-over-year. Both revenue and profit in the first quarter of 2022 were ahead of forecast and we are raising our guidance for the year."
"Apartments.com sales are rebounding as the first quarter sales increased 36% sequentially compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This is the result of improving market conditions and high sales productivity," continued Florance. "We are making strong progress on our residential initiatives, with unique visitors to our residential sites growing approximately 125% from 6 million in the first quarter of 2021 to 14 million in the most recent quarter. Our fast growing residential operations increased revenue in the first quarter by 63% year-over-year to $18 million. Finally, we are very excited about joining forces with our French companies, BureauxLocaux and Business Immo, and their teams, which we believe will be key catalysts in building a successful Pan-European business."
Year 2021-2022 Quarterly Results - Unaudited
(in millions, except per share data)
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Revenues
$458
$480
$499
$507
$516
Net income
74
61
64
93
89
Net income per share - diluted(1)
0.19
0.16
0.16
0.24
0.23
Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted(1)
394
394
394
395
394
EBITDA
136
133
123
173
158
Adjusted EBITDA
160
150
144
193
178
Non-GAAP net income
108
103
99
138
123
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted(1)
0.27
0.26
0.25
0.35
0.31
__________________________
(1) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.
As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $3.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and outstanding debt of approximately $1.0 billion.
2022 Outlook
The Company is raising its revenue guidance to a range of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion for the full year of 2022, an increase of $5 million at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior outlook. The Company expects revenue for the second quarter of 2022 in the range of $529 million to $534 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 11% over the second quarter of 2021 at the midpoint of the range.
The Company is raising its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $585 million to $615 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of $15 million at the midpoint of the range compared to the prior outlook. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $123 million to $128 million.
The Company expects full year 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.98 to $1.03 based on 395 million shares, an increase of $0.02 per diluted share compared to the prior outlook. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.20 to $0.21 based on 395 million shares. These ranges include an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 26% for the full year and the second quarter of 2022.
The preceding forward-looking statements reflect CoStar Group's expectations as of April 26, 2022, including forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis, based on current estimates, expectations, observations, and trends. Given the risk factors, rapidly evolving economic environment, and uncertainties and assumptions discussed in this release and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, including uncertainties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it by, and the impact on, global economies and the real estate industry, actual results may differ materially. Other than in publicly available statements, the Company does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement.
Reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to their GAAP basis results are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, can be found within the tables included in this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company's latest periodic report.
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group before interest (expense) income and other (expense) income, loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Company's normal course of business. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues for the period.
Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adjusting GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, settlement and impairment costs incurred outside the Company's normal course of business and loss on debt extinguishment, as well as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other related costs, and then subtracting an assumed provision for income taxes. In 2022, the Company is assuming a 26% tax rate in order to approximate its statutory corporate tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents non-GAAP net income divided by the number of diluted shares outstanding for the period used in the calculation of GAAP net income per diluted share. For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP net income, the weighted average outstanding shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.
Net new bookings is calculated based on the annualized amount of change in the Company's sales bookings resulting from new subscription-based contracts and changes to existing subscription-based contracts for the period reported. Information regarding net new bookings is not comparable to, nor should it be substituted for, an analysis of the Company's revenues over time.
Earnings Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 results and the Company's outlook at 5:00 PM EST on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.
CoStar Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
$
515,825
$
457,697
Cost of revenues
95,479
88,748
Gross profit
420,346
368,949
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing (excluding customer base amortization)
143,997
138,687
Software development
54,021
46,784
General and administrative
77,961
63,850
Customer base amortization
16,092
18,419
292,071
267,740
Income from operations
128,275
101,209
Interest expense, net
(7,718)
(7,878)
Other income (expense)
864
(50)
Income before income taxes
121,421
93,281
Income tax expense
32,103
19,069
Net income
$
89,318
$
74,212
Net income per share - basic(1)
$
0.23
$
0.19
Net income per share - diluted(1)
$
0.23
$
0.19
Weighted-average outstanding shares - basic(1)
392,895
391,578
Weighted-average outstanding shares - diluted(1)
394,234
393,715
__________________________
(1) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.
CoStar Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Net income
$
89,318
$
74,212
Income tax expense
32,103
19,069
Income before income taxes
121,421
93,281
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
23,190
25,827
Stock-based compensation expense
17,847
15,545
Acquisition and integration related costs
1,639
8,462
Other expense
2,036
1,071
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
166,133
144,186
Assumed rate for income tax expense(1)
26
%
25
%
Assumed provision for income tax expense
(43,195)
(36,047)
Non-GAAP net income
$
122,938
$
108,139
Net income per share - diluted(2)
$
0.23
$
0.19
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted(2)
$
0.31
$
0.27
Weighted average outstanding shares - basic(2)
392,895
391,578
Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted(2)
394,234
393,715
__________________________
(1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period.
(2) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Net income
$
89,318
$
74,212
Amortization of acquired intangible assets in cost of revenues
7,098
7,408
Amortization of acquired intangible assets in operating expenses
16,092
18,419
Depreciation and other amortization
6,965
8,500
Interest expense
7,718
7,878
Other (income) expense
(864)
50
Income tax expense
32,103
19,069
EBITDA
$
158,430
$
135,536
Stock-based compensation expense
17,847
15,545
Acquisition and integration related costs
1,639
8,462
Restructuring and related costs
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
177,916
$
159,543
CoStar Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
(in thousands)
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
3,929,097
$
3,827,126
Accounts receivable
148,744
138,191
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(13,766)
(13,374)
Accounts receivable, net
134,978
124,817
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
36,183
36,182
Total current assets
4,100,258
3,988,125
Deferred income taxes, net
5,035
5,034
Property and equipment, net
283,718
271,431
Lease right-of-use assets
95,555
100,680
Goodwill
2,319,785
2,321,015
Intangible assets, net
409,326
435,662
Deferred commission costs, net
110,083
101,879
Deposits and other assets
22,399
21,762
Income tax receivable
11,283
11,283
Total assets
$
7,357,442
$
7,256,871
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
19,191
$
22,244
Accrued wages and commissions
59,337
81,794
Accrued expenses
78,923
81,676
Income taxes payable
72,375
31,236
Lease liabilities
32,620
26,268
Deferred revenue
107,749
95,471
Total current liabilities
370,195
338,689
Long-term debt, net
988,257
987,944
Deferred income taxes, net
91,756
98,656
Income taxes payable
12,508
12,496
Lease and other long-term liabilities
97,428
107,414
Total liabilities
$
1,560,144
$
1,545,199
Total stockholders' equity
5,797,298
5,711,672
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,357,442
$
7,256,871
CoStar Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net income
$
89,318
$
74,212
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
32,190
35,410
Amortization of deferred commissions costs
17,583
15,317
Amortization of Senior Notes discount and issuance costs
588
578
Non-cash lease expense
7,537
6,483
Stock-based compensation expense
17,847
15,545
Deferred income taxes, net
(10,211)
5,464
Credit loss expense
3,321
1,820
Other operating activities, net
(30)
(136)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(13,724)
(7,609)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(385)
(2,823)
Deferred commissions
(25,829)
(15,078)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
(32,581)
(63,051)
Lease liabilities
(7,822)
(7,788)
Income taxes payable
41,154
12,556
Deferred revenue
12,417
14,680
Other assets
(666)
2,273
Net cash provided by operating activities
130,707
87,853
Investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and other assets
15
-
Purchase of Richmond assets and other intangibles
-
(123,259)
Purchases of property and equipment and other assets
(12,416)
(10,619)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(442)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,401)
(134,320)
Financing activities:
Repurchase of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations
(19,459)
(27,667)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan
3,705
9,124
Net cash used in financing activities
(15,754)
(18,543)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(581)
(606)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
101,971
(65,616)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
3,827,126
3,755,912
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
$
3,929,097
$
3,690,296
CoStar Group, Inc.
Disaggregated Revenues - Unaudited
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
North America
International
Total
North America
International
Total
CoStar
$
189,104
$
9,545
$
198,649
$
163,554
$
8,630
$
172,184
Information Services
30,271
6,944
37,215
27,686
7,010
34,696
Multifamily
175,477
-
175,477
166,147
-
166,147
LoopNet(1)
52,688
1,759
54,447
48,936
294
49,230
Residential(1)
18,060
-
18,060
11,105
-
11,105
Other Marketplaces(1)
31,977
-
31,977
24,335
-
24,335
Total revenues
$
497,577
$
18,248
$
515,825
$
441,763
$
15,934
$
457,697
__________________________
(1) As of September 30, 2021, Commercial Property and Land revenue has been further disaggregated into LoopNet, Residential and Other Marketplaces. Prior period amounts have been adjusted to reflect this presentation.
CoStar Group, Inc.
Results of Segments - Unaudited
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
EBITDA
North America
$
155,962
$
135,858
International
2,468
(322)
Total EBITDA
$
158,430
$
135,536
CoStar Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Quarterly Results - Unaudited
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Net income
$74.2
$61.1
$64.3
$92.9
$89.3
Income tax expense
19.1
32.8
19.0
40.5
32.1
Income before income taxes
93.3
93.9
83.3
133.4
121.4
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
25.8
25.3
26.3
26.2
23.2
Stock-based compensation expense
15.5
15.1
16.3
16.7
17.8
Acquisition and integration related costs
8.5
2.0
5.0
3.2
1.6
Restructuring and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
Other expense
1.1
0.8
0.9
4.1
2.0
Non-GAAP income before income taxes(1)
144.2
137.1
131.8
183.6
166.1
Assumed rate for income tax expense (2)
25%
25%
25%
25%
26%
Assumed provision for income tax expense
(36.0)
(34.3)
(33.0)
(45.9)
(43.2)
Non-GAAP net income(1)
$108.2
$102.8
$98.8
$137.7
$122.9
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted(3)
$0.27
$0.26
$0.25
$0.35
$0.31
Weighted average outstanding shares - basic(3)
391.6
392.3
392.4
392.5
392.9
Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted(3)
393.7
394.1
394.3
394.5
394.2
__________________________
(1) Totals may not foot due to rounding.
(2) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period.
(3) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Net income
$74.2
$61.1
$64.3
$92.9
$89.3
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
25.8
25.3
26.3
26.2
23.2
Depreciation and other amortization
8.5
7.0
6.6
6.9
7.0
Interest (income) expense
7.9
7.9
7.9
7.9
7.7
Other (income) expense
0.1
(0.8)
(1.5)
(0.9)
(0.9)
Income tax expense
19.1
32.8
19.0
40.5
32.1
EBITDA(1)
$135.6
$133.3
$122.6
$173.4
$158.4
Stock-based compensation expense
15.5
15.1
16.3
16.7
17.8
Acquisition and integration related costs
8.5
2.0
5.0
3.2
1.6
Restructuring and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$159.6
$150.4
$143.9
$193.4
$177.9
__________________________
(1) Totals may not foot due to rounding.
CoStar Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance - Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
Guidance Range
Guidance Range
For the Three Months
For the Year Ending
Ending June 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Net income
$
48,000
$
52,000
$
259,000
$
281,000
Income tax expense
17,000
18,000
92,000
100,000
Income before income taxes
65,000
70,000
351,000
381,000
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
22,000
22,000
87,000
87,000
Stock-based compensation expense
19,000
19,000
79,000
79,000
Acquisition and integration related costs
-
-
2,000
2,000
Other expense
-
-
2,000
2,000
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
106,000
111,000
521,000
551,000
Assumed rate for income tax expense(1)
26
%
26
%
26
%
26
%
Assumed provision for income tax expense
(27,600)
(28,900)
(135,500)
(143,300)
Non-GAAP net income
$
78,400
$
82,100
$
385,500
$
407,700
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.12
$
0.13
$
0.66
$
0.71
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.20
$
0.21
$
0.98
$
1.03
Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted
394,700
394,700
394,700
394,700
__________________________
(1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period.
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Guidance Range
Guidance Range
For the Three Months
For the Year Ending
Ending June 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Net income
$
48,000
$
52,000
$
259,000
$
281,000
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
22,000
22,000
87,000
87,000
Depreciation and other amortization
9,000
9,000
36,000
36,000
Interest expense
8,000
8,000
32,000
32,000
Other (income)
-
-
(2,000)
(2,000)
Income tax expense
17,000
18,000
92,000
100,000
Stock-based compensation expense
19,000
19,000
79,000
79,000
Acquisition and integration related costs
-
-
2,000
2,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$
123,000
$
128,000
$
585,000
$
615,000
About CoStar Group, Inc.
