CoStar : Founder and CEO Andy Florance Named an Inman 2023 Power Player

Jan 12, 2023

The inaugural index highlights the most influential professionals in the residential real estate industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. - JANUARY 12, 2023 - Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CGSP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, today was honored as one of Inman's Inaugural 2023 Power Players.

The index, published this year for the first time, recognizes the most influential figures across residential real estate - individuals that represent the pinnacle of industry success. Inman's 2023 Power Players include executives, founders, innovators, and visionaries, each of whom play a key role in shaping the residential industry's future.

The recognition of Andy Florance as a 2023 Power Player comes on the heels of a banner year for the company. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group has grown to over 5,600 employees in 14 countries and was recently added to the S&P 500 Index, one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market, and was also included in the NASDAQ 100, one of the world's largest preeminent large-cap indexes.

"Inman has long been recognized as a premier news source for the industry and it's an honor to be named on their inaugural Power Players list," said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "As the real estate industry continues to evolve, we are committed to creating best-in-class products and tools for agents and for all of our clients. This award is a direct reflection of our mission to digitize the world's real estate, empowering people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives."

Inman's 2023 Power Players were adapted from the publication's previous Inman 100 and Inman Influentials lists, but now represent a more accurate analysis of the real estate industry at-large. The list recognizes 121 trailblazers from residential real estate, mortgage, finance and technology, and kicks off a year of new and expanded awards for the publication.

