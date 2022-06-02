CoStar Group Appoints Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of commercial and residential real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, today announced the appointment of Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

Cyndi Eakin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

As head of Investor Relations, Ms. Eakin will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships with institutional investors and analysts and communicating CoStar’s strategy and business results to Wall Street. She will also focus on building an investor relations team tasked with cultivating CoStar Group’s growing international investor base and further advancing its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives. Ms. Eakin currently serves as Vice President, Controller of CoStar Group, a position she has held since joining CoStar in 2016.

“Cyndi brings a wealth of leadership and financial experience to this role, along with in-depth strategic and operational knowledge of CoStar,” said Scott Wheeler, Chief Financial Officer, CoStar Group. “Cyndi has played an important role in the growth and financial success of CoStar, executing and integrating multiple strategic acquisitions and playing a key role in CoStar’s first ever debt offering and investment grade debt rating. I am very confident in Cyndi’s abilities to lead our Investor Relations program in the years ahead.”

Prior to joining CoStar, Ms. Eakin held a number of finance leadership positions in both public and private companies, primarily focused on technology and internet marketplace businesses. She began her professional career with one of the Big Four accounting firms. Ms. Eakin holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and accounting information systems from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and an International Business Certificate from Georgetown University.

