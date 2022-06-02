Log in
    CSGP   US22160N1090

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
  Report
06/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
63.99 USD   +4.51%
CoStar Group Appoints Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

06/02/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of commercial and residential real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, today announced the appointment of Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005913/en/

Cyndi Eakin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations (Photo: Business Wire)

As head of Investor Relations, Ms. Eakin will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships with institutional investors and analysts and communicating CoStar’s strategy and business results to Wall Street. She will also focus on building an investor relations team tasked with cultivating CoStar Group’s growing international investor base and further advancing its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives. Ms. Eakin currently serves as Vice President, Controller of CoStar Group, a position she has held since joining CoStar in 2016.

“Cyndi brings a wealth of leadership and financial experience to this role, along with in-depth strategic and operational knowledge of CoStar,” said Scott Wheeler, Chief Financial Officer, CoStar Group. “Cyndi has played an important role in the growth and financial success of CoStar, executing and integrating multiple strategic acquisitions and playing a key role in CoStar’s first ever debt offering and investment grade debt rating. I am very confident in Cyndi’s abilities to lead our Investor Relations program in the years ahead.”

Prior to joining CoStar, Ms. Eakin held a number of finance leadership positions in both public and private companies, primarily focused on technology and internet marketplace businesses. She began her professional career with one of the Big Four accounting firms. Ms. Eakin holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and accounting information systems from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and an International Business Certificate from Georgetown University.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding CoStar Group's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including the risk that the Company’s international expansion plans or expanding residential strategy do not create or result in the expected benefits; and the risk that the Company’s environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives are unsuccessful or do not create the anticipated benefits. More information about potential factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar Group's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" section of those filings, as well as CoStar's other filings with the SEC available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
