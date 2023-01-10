CoStar Group CEO and Founder Andy Florance Named as Top Ten on SP200 Real Estate's Most Powerful and Influential List

The 10th annual Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) analyzes and ranks the top 245 industry leaders

The Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200), the definitive ranking of the residential real estate brokerage industry’s executives and leaders, has named Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), as one of the nation’s ten most powerful and influential people in real estate for 2023.

Andy ranked ninth on the list and is joined by a second member of CoStar Group’s leadership team, David Mele, President of Homes.com, who ranked 128th on the list.

The annual report published today, marking its 10th year as the industry’s most respected analysis of the scope, reach and leadership of the industry's executives running the nation’s largest companies.

The recognition of Andy Florance on the SP 200 list comes on the heels of a banner year for the company. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group has grown to over 5,600 employees in 14 countries and fulfills Florance’s vision to digitize the real estate industry, empowering people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives. In 2022, CoStar Group was added to the S&P 500 Index, one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market, and the company was also included in the NASDAQ 100, one of the world’s largest preeminent large-cap indexes.

“It's an honor to be ranked as one of the top ten real estate business leaders and to have David Mele recognized for his leadership,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “This award reflects our continued commitment to providing the most in-depth and powerful real estate tools through the incredible efforts of our whole CoStar Group team. We’re looking forward to continuing to drive innovation within the real estate industry.”

Andy is joined on the Swanepoel Power 200 list by a wide range of top executives, including Gino Blefari, president and CEO of HomeServices of America; Gary Keller, the founder and executive chairman of kwx; Glenn Sanford, the founder and CEO of eXp World Holdings; and Ryan Schneider, CEO and president, Anywhere Real Estate among others.

“These exceptional leaders have a few things in common: a keen eye for hiring talent and a diligent focus on sustainable growth,” said Stefan Swanepoel, executive chairman of T3 Sixty.

“Talented leaders,” said Jack Miller, CEO of T3 Sixty, “are executives who can continue to right the ship even in untested waters, and the industry’s top-ranked leaders have in the last year proven that they have earned their place at the helm.”

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

About the SP 200

The SP 200 (Swanepoel Power 200), the first section of the annual Real Estate Almanac, ranks the nation’s 200 most powerful residential real estate brokerage leaders every year based on a variety of factors, including size of the company they lead, personal leadership and influence within the industry, track record and resources at their disposal and recent initiatives. First published in 2014, the 2023 SP 200 can be viewed online at sp200.com.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110006011/en/