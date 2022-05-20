CoStar Group Founder and CEO Andrew C. Florance Named 2022 Tech Titan by Washingtonian Magazine

Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) – a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets – was named one of Washingtonian Magazine’s 2022 Tech Titans.

For the second consecutive year in a row, Florance has been featured alongside entrepreneurs, government officials, and cybersecurity experts. Individuals recognized as Tech Titans are leaders among Washington DC’s growing, robust, and influential tech industry.

Washington Magazine recognized the CoStar Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer for leading the “real-estate intelligence company” and its more than two dozen brands while simultaneously ending 2021 on strong financial footing with $2 billion in revenue during the height of the global health pandemic.

According to Washingtonian Magazine, this list includes, “The 225 most innovative and important people in DC’s tech scene right now. Entrepreneurs, government officials, cybersecurity experts, venture capitalists, and others to know.”

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005200/en/