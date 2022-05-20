Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CoStar Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSGP   US22160N1090

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
56.81 USD   +2.56%
09:02aCoStar Group Founder and CEO Andrew C. Florance Named 2022 Tech Titan by Washingtonian Magazine
BU
05/19STR : U.S. hotel performance for April 2022
AQ
05/19CoStar Group Publishes New Retail Sector Findings
BU
Summary 
Summary

CoStar Group Founder and CEO Andrew C. Florance Named 2022 Tech Titan by Washingtonian Magazine

05/20/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) – a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets – was named one of Washingtonian Magazine’s 2022 Tech Titans.

For the second consecutive year in a row, Florance has been featured alongside entrepreneurs, government officials, and cybersecurity experts. Individuals recognized as Tech Titans are leaders among Washington DC’s growing, robust, and influential tech industry.

Washington Magazine recognized the CoStar Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer for leading the “real-estate intelligence company” and its more than two dozen brands while simultaneously ending 2021 on strong financial footing with $2 billion in revenue during the height of the global health pandemic.

According to Washingtonian Magazine, this list includes,The 225 most innovative and important people in DC’s tech scene right now. Entrepreneurs, government officials, cybersecurity experts, venture capitalists, and others to know.”

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 166 M - -
Net income 2022 274 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 018 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 510 M 22 510 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,00x
EV / Sales 2023 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 742
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott T. Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Jason Butler Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-29.91%22 510
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.18%415 165
PROSUS N.V.-38.12%122 781
NETFLIX, INC.-69.54%81 515
AIRBNB, INC.-31.43%72 665
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.57%45 635