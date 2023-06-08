CoStar Group Named to 20th Anniversary Edition of Forbes Global 2000

The annual list highlights the world’s largest companies based on their global impact and financial strength

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, today was named to Forbes Global 2000 20th Anniversary list, recognizing the company’s global influence and sustained growth.

The list, published annually since 2003, ranks the world’s largest public companies based on sales, profits, assets and market value. To establish the rankings, Forbes uses financial data across each of the four metrics to create a composite score for each company. Forbes Global 2000 is a distinction widely regarded as a measure of a company’s global impact and financial strength.

CoStar Group’s nomination to the Forbes Global 2000 comes at a time of significant growth and expansion for the company. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group now has over 5,600 employees across 14 countries. The company has seen consistent positive financial results quarter-over-quarter in 2022 and 2023. CoStar Group has seen revenue increase by 13% year over year in Q1 2023, with net new bookings growing 17% to $80 million. In May 2023, CoStar Group’s websites reached a new high of 98.3 million monthly unique visitors across Homes.com, Apartments.com, LoopNet, and the rest of the company’s online marketplaces and websites.

“It is an honor to be named to Forbes Global 2000 and recognized as one of the most influential companies in the world,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team to provide innovative products and services for discovering properties, insights and connections that enhance and support our clients’ business goals.”

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1986, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

