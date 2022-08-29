Log in
    CSGP   US22160N1090

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
2022-08-29
69.89 USD   -0.61%
CoStar Group Sponsors the Global Warming Mitigation Project's Keeling Curve Prize Laureate Celebration
BU
STR : U.S. hotel results for week ending 20 August
AQ
STR : Canada hotel occupancy eclipsed pre-pandemic comparable in July
AQ
CoStar Group Sponsors the Global Warming Mitigation Project's Keeling Curve Prize Laureate Celebration

08/29/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
CoStar Group Donates $40,000 to Sponsor the Inaugural Event Celebrating Laureates and the Global Projects and Programs Delivering Climate Solutions

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) today announced its participation as a sponsor in the inaugural Keeling Curve Prize (KCP) Laureate Celebration, an event hosted by the Global Warming Mitigation Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aims to pave the way to a livable future by bringing visibility, credibility and funding to science-backed climate solutions around the globe while providing inclusive and positive opportunities for individuals, companies, and organizations to contribute to climate mitigation efforts.

CoStar Group is committed to lowering the world’s environmental impact both within the company–through management of data centers, overall energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions–and outside the company by enabling their clients to commit to sustainability, as well as partnering with organizations like the Global Warming Mitigation Project to empower these organizations to reach their climate goals.

“CoStar Group is proud to sponsor The Global Warming Mitigation Project’s inaugural Keeling Curve Prize Laureate Celebration,” said CoStar Group Founder and CEO Andrew Florance. “Our company stands for excellence and transparency in all dimensions, including environmental and philanthropic factors, and we salute the Global Warming Mitigation Project for the work they’ve done to combat climate change worldwide.”

CoStar Group has long been committed to sustainability converting hundreds of research vehicles from gasoline to hybrid and then to electric, selecting LEED certified and/or Energy Star rated buildings for most of their 80+ office footprint, and reducing total annual data center energy consumption despite significant year-over-year company growth.

The Keeling Curve Prize is the cornerstone of the GWMP, awarding $250,000 each year to multiple private and public sector projects to raise awareness and implement actions aimed at reducing human contributions to climate change every year.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

About the Global Warming Mitigation Project

The Global Warming Mitigation Project (GWMP) is a nonprofit organization that exists to pave the way to a livable future; the organization brings visibility, credibility, and funding to science-backed climate solutions across the globe. GWMP’s primary vehicle for change is the Keeling Curve Prize (KCP), an annual award for organizations and companies that have a proven track record of reducing, avoiding, or eliminating greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 177 M - -
Net income 2022 312 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 89,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 843 M 27 843 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 742
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 70,32 $
Average target price 80,45 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott T. Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Jason Butler Chief Information Officer
