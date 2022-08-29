CoStar Group Sponsors the Global Warming Mitigation Project's Keeling Curve Prize Laureate Celebration

CoStar Group Donates $40,000 to Sponsor the Inaugural Event Celebrating Laureates and the Global Projects and Programs Delivering Climate Solutions

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) today announced its participation as a sponsor in the inaugural Keeling Curve Prize (KCP) Laureate Celebration, an event hosted by the Global Warming Mitigation Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aims to pave the way to a livable future by bringing visibility, credibility and funding to science-backed climate solutions around the globe while providing inclusive and positive opportunities for individuals, companies, and organizations to contribute to climate mitigation efforts.

CoStar Group is committed to lowering the world’s environmental impact both within the company–through management of data centers, overall energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions–and outside the company by enabling their clients to commit to sustainability, as well as partnering with organizations like the Global Warming Mitigation Project to empower these organizations to reach their climate goals.

“CoStar Group is proud to sponsor The Global Warming Mitigation Project’s inaugural Keeling Curve Prize Laureate Celebration,” said CoStar Group Founder and CEO Andrew Florance. “Our company stands for excellence and transparency in all dimensions, including environmental and philanthropic factors, and we salute the Global Warming Mitigation Project for the work they’ve done to combat climate change worldwide.”

CoStar Group has long been committed to sustainability converting hundreds of research vehicles from gasoline to hybrid and then to electric, selecting LEED certified and/or Energy Star rated buildings for most of their 80+ office footprint, and reducing total annual data center energy consumption despite significant year-over-year company growth.

The Keeling Curve Prize is the cornerstone of the GWMP, awarding $250,000 each year to multiple private and public sector projects to raise awareness and implement actions aimed at reducing human contributions to climate change every year.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

About the Global Warming Mitigation Project

The Global Warming Mitigation Project (GWMP) is a nonprofit organization that exists to pave the way to a livable future; the organization brings visibility, credibility, and funding to science-backed climate solutions across the globe. GWMP’s primary vehicle for change is the Keeling Curve Prize (KCP), an annual award for organizations and companies that have a proven track record of reducing, avoiding, or eliminating greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

