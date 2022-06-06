CoStar Group's Michael Desmarais Named 2022 Human Resources Professional of the Year in The Globee® Awards' Coveted Annual Golden Bridge Awards Program

GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, proudly announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named CoStar Group’s Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Desmarais as the Gold Globee ® Human Resources Professional of the Year in the Workplace Safety category. Desmarais received this prestigious recognition for his role positioning CoStar Group at the forefront of the return-to-office movement over the last year.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best business achievements in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, and executives and management teams across every major industry. More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Andrew Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CoStar Group, commented, “Amid the ongoing, difficult circumstances brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, CoStar Group’s human resources team made great efforts to help our employees feel safe, informed, and confident returning to on-site work in the ‘new normal.’ Michael set out to meet this challenge head-on to support CoStar Group’s employees, set a standard for return-to-office within the industry, and ensure CoStar Group’s virus prevention practices would meet the rigorous standards set forth by health experts to help curb the spread of disease. In more ways than can be counted, human resources professionals like Michael have been everyday heroes during this unprecedented period of time, working around the clock to lead thousands of employees through the unpredictable shutdowns and re-openings over the past two years.”

Employees of CoStar Group began safely and successfully working back in the Company’s offices in May 2021, making the company a leader of the return-to-office movement in the real estate industry and across many of our nation’s major cities.

Desmarais will be honored alongside the other 2022 Golden Bridge Award winners at a Virtual Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/

