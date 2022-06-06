Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CoStar Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGP   US22160N1090

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
62.52 USD   -2.30%
CoStar Group's Michael Desmarais Named 2022 Human Resources Professional of the Year in The Globee® Awards' Coveted Annual Golden Bridge Awards Program
BU
CoStar Group Appoints Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
BU
CoStar Group Appoints Cyndi Eakin as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
CI
CoStar Group's Michael Desmarais Named 2022 Human Resources Professional of the Year in The Globee® Awards' Coveted Annual Golden Bridge Awards Program

06/06/2022 | 09:06am EDT
GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, proudly announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named CoStar Group’s Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Desmarais as the Gold Globee ® Human Resources Professional of the Year in the Workplace Safety category. Desmarais received this prestigious recognition for his role positioning CoStar Group at the forefront of the return-to-office movement over the last year.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best business achievements in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, and executives and management teams across every major industry. More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Andrew Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CoStar Group, commented, “Amid the ongoing, difficult circumstances brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, CoStar Group’s human resources team made great efforts to help our employees feel safe, informed, and confident returning to on-site work in the ‘new normal.’ Michael set out to meet this challenge head-on to support CoStar Group’s employees, set a standard for return-to-office within the industry, and ensure CoStar Group’s virus prevention practices would meet the rigorous standards set forth by health experts to help curb the spread of disease. In more ways than can be counted, human resources professionals like Michael have been everyday heroes during this unprecedented period of time, working around the clock to lead thousands of employees through the unpredictable shutdowns and re-openings over the past two years.”

Employees of CoStar Group began safely and successfully working back in the Company’s offices in May 2021, making the company a leader of the return-to-office movement in the real estate industry and across many of our nation’s major cities.

Desmarais will be honored alongside the other 2022 Golden Bridge Award winners at a Virtual Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, http://www.costargroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

twitter @globeeawards #globeeawards #goldenbridgeawards


© Business Wire 2022
