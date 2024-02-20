Feb 20 (Reuters) - Real estate information provider CoStar Group forecast full-year 2024 revenue below market expectations on Tuesday, on signs of a slowdown in traffic to its websites as consumers face an uncertain property market.

Shares of the Washington, D.C.-based company fell 8% in extended trading.

The forecast indicates that high borrowing costs are prompting consumers to hold off on big-ticket purchases like property, affecting subscriptions on CoStar's subsidiary websites, "Homes.com" and "Apartments.com".

The company had recently aired four commercials during the Super Bowl amid a marketing push to drive revenue and get ahead of rival home-search sites like Zillow Group and Redfin .

CoStar expects revenue for its fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion compared with analysts' estimate of $2.78 billion, according to LSEG data.

It expects first-quarter revenue between $645 million and $650 million compared with estimates of $652.9 million.

For the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, the company reported revenue of $640 million, which was ahead of estimates of $634.3 million. It earned a profit per share of 24 cents, down from 31 cents per share a year ago. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)