CoStar : Latest Composite Price Indices Continue To March Higher

Net Absorption For 12-Month Period Ending In September 2021 Projected To Reach 3-Year High

CCRSI RELEASE - September 2021

(With data through August 2021)

This month's CoStar Commercial Repeat Sale Indices (CCRSI) provides the market's first look at commercial real estate pricing trends through August 2021. Based on 1,849 repeat sale pairs in August 2021 and more than 251,386 repeat sales since 1996, the CCRSI offers the broadest measure of commercial real estate repeat sales activity.

CCRSI National Results Highlights

PRICE INDICES RESUMED STEADY GROWTH IN AUGUST FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE MONTH. The value-weighted U.S. Composite index, an index that is more heavily influenced by high-value trades, rose by 1.3% in the month of August 2021, slightly more than the 1.1% gain in July 2021. Similarly, the equal-weighted U.S. Composite Index, which reflects more numerous but lower-priced property sales, rose by 1.4% in August 2021, following a 2% increase in July 2021. Both of CCRSI's composite price indices have advanced by more than 14% so far in 2021, placing them back on their long-term, pre-pandemic path.

SUB-INDICES OF EQUAL-WEIGHTED INDEX WERE MIXED IN AUGUST. Following a 2.5% gain in July 2021, the largest monthly increase in nearly 12 months, the index for the Investment Grade segment fell by 0.4% in August 2021. In contrast, the General Commercial segment, which is influenced by smaller, lowerpriced properties, rose by 1.3% in August 2021, after a smaller 0.6% increase in July 2021. This is the seventh consecutive month of positive gains in the General Commercial segment, propelling the 12-month gain to 14.8%.

TRANSACTION VOLUME REACHED RECORD LEVELS. For the first time in the CCRSI's history, composite pair trades topped 20,000 for the 12-month period that ended in August 2021. The number of transactions year-to-date in 2021 is 66% higher than in the first eight months of 2020 and 29% higher than in the first eight months of 2019, pointing to a return to typical liquidity conditions.

DISTRESSED REPEAT-SALES TRADES CONTINUE TO ACCOUNT FOR A SMALL PERCENTAGE OF ALL TRADES. General Commercial distressed sales accounted for 1.7% of total trades in August 2021, in line with their prior 12-month average of 1.5%. Investment Grade distressed sales accounted for 0.6% of total trades in August 2021, compared to their prior 12-month average of 0.5%.

ABSORPTION IS PROJECTED TO REACH A THREE-YEAR HIGH FOR THE 12- MONTHS ENDING SEPTEMBER 2021. Over the 12 months ending in September 2021, net absorption in office, retail, and industrial properties combined is expected to increase to 333.6 million square feet-the highest figure since the 12-month period ending in September 2018. In contrast, amid the uncertainty created by the pandemic, net absorption for the 12-month period ending in September 2020 was negative 63.8 million square feet. Absorption is expected to be weighted slightly towards the General Commercial segment, but both the General Commercial and Investment Grade segments are experiencing strong demand.

About the CoStar Commercial Repeat-Sale Indices

The CoStar Commercial Repeat-Sale Indices (CCRSI) is the most comprehensive and accurate measure of commercial real estate prices in the United States. In addition to the national Composite Index (presented in both equal-weighted and value-weighted versions), national Investment-Grade Index, and national General Commercial Index, which we report monthly, we report quarterly on 30 sub-indices in the CoStar index family. The sub-indices include breakdowns by property sector (office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and land), by region of the country (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West), by transaction size and quality (general commercial, investment-grade), and by market size (composite index of the prime market areas in the country).

The CoStar indices are constructed using a repeat sales methodology, widely considered the most accurate measure of price changes for real estate. This methodology measures the movement in the prices of commercial properties by collecting data on actual transaction prices. When a property is sold more than once, a sales pair is created. The prices from the first and second sales are then used to calculate price movement for the property. The aggregated price changes from all of the sales pairs are used to create a price index.







For more information about the CCRSI Indices, including the full accompanying data set and research methodology, legal notices and disclaimer, please visit https://costargroup.com/costar-news/ccrsi.

