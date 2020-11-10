Log in
CoStar : Rises on Fortune Magazine's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

11/10/2020 | 05:42pm EST

Ranked 29th on the List of Top Forces Driving the Global Economy

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, today announced it ranked 29th on Fortune Magazine’s annual list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. The prestigious designation recognizes the world’s best three-year performers in revenues, profits and stock returns.

“To receive this coveted distinction in a year where an unprecedented pandemic sent shockwaves through the global economy is a testament to our unwavering growth strategies, innovation and commitment to providing our clients outstanding value,” said CoStar Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Florance. “This accolade is a tremendous honor fueled by our hard work to achieve record-breaking levels of traffic to our platforms, strong revenue growth and strategic acquisitions.”

CoStar Group first appeared on the list in 2016, placing No. 81 out of 100 companies recognized and moved up to No. 52 in 2018. Even with the tech sector taking a hit on the list this year, CoStar Group’s exceptional growth propelled the company forward 23 spots to place No. 29.

As the first company to offer real estate firms comprehensive, objective and reliable information, CoStar Group has since broken barriers in the technology space from tools that harvest big data and power research operations to shaping marketplaces that serve tens of millions of people each month. In the past 33 years, CoStar has invested over $2.5B in research and technology to consistently elevate our value to clients, providing the tools vital to succeeding in every aspect of their business.

To qualify for the list, publicly traded companies are ranked by revenue growth rate, earnings per share growth rate and three-year annualized total return for the period ended June 30, 2020. Qualifying companies have a minimum market cap of $250 million, a stock price of at least $5 and must have revenue and net income of at least $50 million and $20 million, respectively, in the last four quarters.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 7 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 69 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 648 M - -
Net income 2020 253 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 918 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 137x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35 946 M 35 946 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 4 337
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoStar Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 936,00 $
Last Close Price 911,92 $
Spread / Highest target 9,66%
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Scott T. Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Jason Butler Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAR GROUP, INC.52.42%35 946
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED58.41%763 874
NETFLIX, INC.45.41%207 865
PROSUS N.V.45.05%185 631
NASPERS LIMITED38.60%93 590
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.62.00%84 978
