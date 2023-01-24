Advanced search
CoStar : to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 on February 21, 2023

01/24/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Jan 24, 2023

WASHINGTON - January 24, 2023 -- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 following the market close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results, as well as the Company's outlook at 5:00 PM EST that same day.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

As detailed in the Events Calendar section of the CoStar Group website, the Company expects to announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Any changes to that date will appear in the Events Calendar on the CoStar Group website.

Investor Relations:

Cyndi Eakin
Senior Vice President
CoStar Group Investor Relations
(202) 346-6784
ceakin@costar.com

News Media Contact:

Matthew Blocher
Vice President
CoStar Group Corporate Marketing & Communications
(202) 346-6775
mblocher@costargroup.com

# # #

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group's websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time we plan to utilize our corporate website, www.costargroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

This news release and the Company's earnings conference call and audio replay contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar Group's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management of CoStar Group and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar Group's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, each of which are filed with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" section of those filings, as well as CoStar Group's other filings with the SEC (including Current Reports on Form 8-K) available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar Group on the date hereof, and CoStar Group assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CoStar Group Inc. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 22:29:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
