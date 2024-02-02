Homes.com earns spot in SISTRIX’s IndexWatch 2023, recognizing domains with significant visibility and growth in the U.S.

Homes.com, a brand of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, today earned the 43rd spot in SISTRIX’s IndexWatch 2023 for organic visibility improvement.

Each year, the IndexWatch ranking uses the SISTRIX Visibility Index to measure U.S. domains with the strongest organic visibility growth and declines on Google.com. SITRIX measures rankings of over 100 million domains for 100 million keywords on Google, with Homes.com’s ranking being earned specifically from Google’s U.S. Index.

Homes.com’s spot on this list is a testament to the banner year it had in 2023. Homes.com is the fastest growing real estate portal in the world, as witnessed in September 2023 when Homes.com surpassed Realtor.com and Redfin to become the second most-trafficked real estate portal in the country and CoStar Group’s network of U.S. real estate portals experienced 160 million unique visitors.

“It is an honor to be recognized by SISTRIX’s IndexWatch 2023 for the significant growth and awareness that Homes.com has experienced throughout 2023,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group, which owns and operates Homes.com. “We set out to create a platform with the highest quality content on neighborhoods, schools, and parks that benefits homebuyers and all agents. This visibility growth is a testament not only to the quality of the product, but to the quality of our team for consistently producing the best user experience.”

Homes.com’s growth comes as part of a period of significant growth and expansion for CoStar Group. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group has grown to over 6,200 employees in 14 countries and fulfills Florance’s vision to digitize the real estate industry, empowering people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives. CoStar Group is included in the S&P 500 Index, one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market, and in the NASDAQ 100, one of the world’s largest preeminent large-cap indexes.

For more information about SISTRIX’s IndexWatch 2023, including the full ranking list, please visit here.

