The Homes.com Residential Network reached more than 149 million unique visitors in February, cementing Homes.com’s position as the second-most trafficked homebuying portal. * Homes.com itself achieved a 567% year-over-year (YOY) traffic increase. **

The traffic data demonstrate the popularity of Homes.com’s unique “Your Listing, Your Lead” business model which connects buyers directly to the agents representing a given property listing, ensuring convenience and transparency for the buyer and the preservation of agents’ commissions. The February traffic figures more than double Realtor’s 66 million average unique monthly visitors and triple Redfin’s 44 million average unique monthly visitors. ***

“The latest traffic data for the Homes.com network is a validation of our unprecedented investment in building the most comprehensive and agent, seller and buyer friendly residential portal on the market,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Our ‘Your Listing, Your Lead’ model, which works for agents rather than against them to preserve their local knowledge and relationships with buyers, is extremely popular and resonating well with brokers across the country. We are thrilled to see such a positive response from homebuyers and sellers as well.”

The explosive growth on Homes.com comes as CoStar Group announced that it has invested over $1 billion in the platform, including the industry’s largest marketing campaign across dozens of traditional and digital channels, including four Super Bowl advertisements and commercials in the Oscars, Emmys, the Olympics and nearly every major television and media event. The campaign is estimated to reach over 90% of households delivering more than 80 billion impressions. Additionally, the company employs over a thousand employees focused on developing unique and compelling neighborhood-specific content that can only be found on Homes.com.

CoStar Group purchased Homes.com in 2021 and rebuilt the site from the ground up, investing massively in ensuring that Homes.com has the most robust content of any home buying site. Homes.com’s growth comes as part of a period of significant growth and expansion for CoStar Group.

Founded in 1987, CoStar Group has grown to over 6,200 employees in 14 countries and is the result of its vision to digitize the real estate industry, empowering people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives. CoStar Group is included in the S&P 500 Index, one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market, and in the NASDAQ 100, one of the world’s largest preeminent large-cap indexes.

* Based on unique visits in February 2024 to the Homes.com Residential Network (which includes the Homes Network and the Apartments Network) and the Land Network, according to Google Analytics.

** Based on a comparison of year-over-year changes in unique monthly users for Homes.com comparing February 2024 to February 2023, as measured by Google Analytics.

*** Based on: (i) unique monthly users for Homes.com for February 2024, as measured by Google Analytics; (ii) average unique monthly users for Redfin for Q4 2023, as measured by Google Analytics, as reported in its earnings release on February 27, 2024; and (iii) average unique monthly users for Realtor.com for Q2 2024, based on internal data, as reported in its February 7, 2024 earnings release.

