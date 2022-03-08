Introducing CoStar for Lenders, a Groundbreaking Live Integration of Data, Models and Analytics for Commercial Real Estate Lending

CoStar For Lenders is a Powerful, Secure, Easy-to-Use Solution that Increases Efficiency and Drives Profitability

Today, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) announced the launch of CoStar for Lenders, a fully integrated platform that pairs a user’s commercial real estate loan portfolio with the power of CoStar’s industry-leading property information; market analytics; and proprietary COMPASS credit default model, a best-in-class tool for over 17 years.

Users will have access to data from the largest research organization in commercial real estate, including 4.6 million sale comps, 10.5 million lease comps, information on more than 8.1 million tracked tenants, and more.

“CoStar for Lenders is truly revolutionary,” said Andrew Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CoStar Group. “For the first time, we’ve created a live connection between a user’s loan portfolio, CoStar’s unrivaled data, market analytics, our various online marketplaces and our proprietary COMPASS Credit Default Model. Our clients will now have a lending solution unlike anything the commercial real estate industry has ever seen before.”

CoStar for Lenders also addresses one of the most challenging accounting changes in the last decade by supporting commercial real estate lenders’ compliance with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) requirement. The platform’s focus on easy implementation, data quality, risk modeling and reporting supports CECL readiness and compliance.

CoStar for Lenders is the product of a half-decade of research and development by CoStar’s Risk Analytics team. The platform has been meticulously designed with simplicity in mind, making it easy to streamline complex modeling and analytics, giving small and mid-size financial institutions access to a powerful risk management platform. With CoStar for Lenders, users will also be able to:

Eliminate inefficient processes with all relevant information integrated in a single platform

Effortlessly screen loans across 6.8M properties and win more deals

Manage risk with increased confidence using the industry’s most mature credit model

Report to regulators with more credibility and resilience to scrutiny

To learn more about CoStar for Lenders, visit CoStar.com/CoStarforLenders.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

