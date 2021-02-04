Log in
CoStar Group, Inc.

COSTAR GROUP, INC.

(CSGP)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stone Point Capital, Insight Partners to buy CoreLogic for $6 bln

02/04/2021 | 01:55pm EST
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Real-estate data provider CoreLogic Inc said on Thursday that it would be acquired by private-equity firms Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for about $6 billion in cash.

The deal comes months after the company's rejection of an unsolicited $7 billion buyout offer from activist investors Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc last year.

Shares of the company rose 1% to $81.08, slightly above the offer price of $80.

Rival CoStar Group Inc and a PE consortium led by Warburg Pincus and GTCR were also among the bidders, Reuters reported in October. (https://reut.rs/3tmRTRb)

Stone Point Capital, headed by former Goldman Sachs banker Chuck Davis, invests primarily in the financial services sector, while Insight Partners' portfolio chiefly consists of software companies.

Evercore was the financial adviser to CoreLogic, while JP Morgan Securities and Wells Fargo advised Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners on the deal. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. 2.34% 41.01 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
CORELOGIC, INC. 0.35% 81.055 Delayed Quote.4.47%
COSTAR GROUP CO., LTD. -6.73% 15.67 End-of-day quote.-23.82%
COSTAR GROUP, INC. 1.58% 931.82 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
EVERCORE INC. -2.04% 116.7 Delayed Quote.8.67%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.03% 294.18 Delayed Quote.8.82%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 2.74% 32.48 Delayed Quote.5.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 648 M - -
Net income 2020 253 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 918 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 138x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36 161 M 36 161 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 337
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoStar Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 961,92 $
Last Close Price 917,36 $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Scott T. Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Jason Butler Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-0.75%36 161
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED30.50%904 223
NETFLIX, INC.-0.24%238 920
PROSUS N.V.13.17%194 525
NASPERS LIMITED18.97%101 371
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.00%100 746
