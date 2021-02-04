Stone Point Capital, Insight Partners to buy CoreLogic for $6 bln

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Real-estate data provider CoreLogic Inc
said on Thursday that it would be acquired by
private-equity firms Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners
for about $6 billion in cash.
The deal comes months after the company's rejection of an
unsolicited $7 billion buyout offer from activist investors
Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc
last year.
Shares of the company rose 1% to $81.08, slightly above the
offer price of $80.
Rival CoStar Group Inc and a PE consortium led by
Warburg Pincus and GTCR were also among the bidders, Reuters
reported in October. (https://reut.rs/3tmRTRb)
Stone Point Capital, headed by former Goldman Sachs banker
Chuck Davis, invests primarily in the financial services sector,
while Insight Partners' portfolio chiefly consists of software
companies.
Evercore was the financial adviser to CoreLogic, while JP
Morgan Securities and Wells Fargo advised Stone Point Capital
and Insight Partners on the deal.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva)