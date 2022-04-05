Costar Technologies : 2021 Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Costar Technologies, Inc.
101 Wrangler Drive, Suite 201, Coppell, TX 75019
469-635-6800
www.costartechologies.com
Annual Report
For the Year Ending: December 31, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,652,431
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,652,431
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,629,098
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Costar Technologies, Inc.
Delaware - February 20, 1997 (under the name Fairmarket, Inc.)
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
N/A
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
N/A
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
101 Wrangler Drive, Suite 201, Coppell, TX 75019
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
N/A
2) Security Information
|
Trading symbol:
|
CSTI
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
Common Stock
|
CUSIP:
|
22161J206
|
Par or stated value:
|
$0.01
|
Total shares authorized:
|
10,000,000
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
1,652,431
|
|
as of date: December 31, 2021
|
as of date: December 31, 2021
|
Trading symbol:
|
CSTI
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
Preferred Stock
|
CUSIP:
|
22161J206
|
Par or stated value:
|
$0.01
|
Total shares authorized:
|
10,000,000
|
as of date: December 31, 2021
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
0
|
as of date: December 31, 2021
|
Transfer Agent
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
|
Name:
|
Computershare (Michael Dromgoole)
|
Phone:
|
303-262-0672
|
Email:
|
Michael.Dromgoole@comutershare.com
|
Address:
|
6200 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?2 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
3) Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
|
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date 12/31/2018
Common: 1,551,316
Preferred: 0
|
|
Date of Transaction
|
Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)
|
Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)
|
Class of Securities
|
Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance
|
Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)
|
Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).
|
Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided
|
Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing.
|
Exemption or Registration Type.
|
1/4/2019
|
New issuance
|
8,000
|
Commo n
|
$8.00
|
No
|
James Pritchett
|
Stock Option
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
|
1/23/2019
|
New issuance
|
6,000
|
Commo n
|
$9.65
|
No
|
Rory Cowan
|
Stock Option
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
|
6/4/2019
|
New issuance
|
5,000
|
Commo n
|
$6.50
|
No
|
Greg Hradsky
|
Stock Option
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
|
6/20/2019
|
New issuance
|
23,000
|
Commo n
|
$8.25
|
No
|
Scott Switzer (7,000)
Mathiew Bais (2,000)
Mike Rose (1,000)
Doug Means (3,000)
Devin Benjamin (2,000)
Moshe Luski (2,000)
Sarah Ryder (3,000)
Shane Compton (3,000)
|
Stock Awards
|
Restricte d
|
Registrati on
|
7/26/2019
|
New issuance
|
7,000
|
Commo n
|
$9.09
|
No
|
James Prtichett
|
Stock Awards
|
Restricte d
|
Registrati on
|
12/31/2019
|
Forfeiture
|
(15,750)
|
Commo n
|
$10.89
|
No
|
James Pritchett (5,250)
|
Stock Awards
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
|
Scott Switzer (3,000)
Mathiew Bais (1,200)
Mike Rose (600)
Doug Means (1,800)
Devin Benjamin (1,200)
Moshe Luski (1,200)
Sarah Ryder (1,500)
|
3/18/2020
|
New issuance
|
8,000
|
Commo n
|
$6.20
|
No
|
James Pritchett
|
Stock Option
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
|
4/15/2020
|
Forfeiture
|
(3,500)
|
Commo n
|
$6.00
|
No
|
James Pritchett
|
Stock Awards
|
Restricte d
|
Registrati on
|
4/17/2020
|
Forfeiture
|
(1,500)
|
Commo n
|
$5.50
|
No
|
Doug Means
|
Stock Awards
|
Restricte d
|
Registrati on
|
4/30/2020
|
New issuance
|
8,194
|
Commo n
|
$5.80
|
No
|
Alan Howe (1,294)
Greg Hradsky (518)
Jared Landaw (1,294)
Jeff Wald (1,294)
Rory Cowan (1,897)
Sally Washlow (1,897)
|
Stock Awards
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
|
6/10/2020
|
New issuance
|
7,000
|
Commo n
|
$9.01
|
No
|
Mathiew Bais
|
Stock Option
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
|
6/15/2020
|
Forfeiture
|
(1,000)
|
Commo n
|
$8.65
|
No
|
Mathiew Bais
|
Stock Awards
|
Restricte d
|
Registrati on
|
7/20/2020
|
New issuance
|
1,088
|
Commo n
|
$8.05
|
No
|
Jeff Wald (311)
Rory Cowan (466)
Sally Washlow (311)
|
Stock Awards
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
|
10/29/2020
|
New issuance
|
33,000
|
Commo n
|
$5.40
|
No
|
Scott Switzer (12,000)
Mike Rose (1,000)
Devin Benjamin (2,000)
Moshe Luski (2,000)
Sarah Ryder (8,000)
Shane Compton (8,000)
|
Stock Awards
|
Restricte d
|
Registrati on
|
12/31/2020
|
Forfeiture
|
(6,750)
|
Commo n
|
$8.25
|
No
|
Scott Switzer (2,625)
Mike Rose (375)
Devin Benjamin (750)
Moshe Luski (750)
Sarah Ryder (1,125)
Shane Compton (1,125)
|
Stock Awards
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
|
2/8/2021
|
New issuance
|
23,333
|
Commo n
|
$4.90
|
No
|
James Pritchett
|
Stock Option
|
Unrestrict ed
|
Registrati on
