  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Costar Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSTI   US22161J2069

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(CSTI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Costar Technologies : 2021 Disclosure Statement

04/05/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Costar Technologies, Inc.

101 Wrangler Drive, Suite 201, Coppell, TX 75019

469-635-6800

www.costartechologies.com

Annual Report

For the Year Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,652,431

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,652,431

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,629,098

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: No:

1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Costar Technologies, Inc.

Delaware - February 20, 1997 (under the name Fairmarket, Inc.)

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

N/A

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

101 Wrangler Drive, Suite 201, Coppell, TX 75019

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2) Security Information

Trading symbol:

CSTI

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

22161J206

Par or stated value:

$0.01

Total shares authorized:

10,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

1,652,431

as of date: December 31, 2021

Trading symbol:

CSTI

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Stock

CUSIP:

22161J206

Par or stated value:

$0.01

Total shares authorized:

10,000,000

as of date: December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

0

as of date: December 31, 2021

Transfer Agent

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Name:

Computershare (Michael Dromgoole)

Phone:

303-262-0672

Email:

Michael.Dromgoole@comutershare.com

Address:

6200 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?2 Yes:

No:

3) Issuance History

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date 12/31/2018

Common: 1,551,316

Preferred: 0

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date of Transaction

Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)

Class of Securities

Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance

Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided

Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing.

Exemption or Registration Type.

1/4/2019

New issuance

8,000

Commo n

$8.00

No

James Pritchett

Stock Option

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

1/23/2019

New issuance

6,000

Commo n

$9.65

No

Rory Cowan

Stock Option

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

6/4/2019

New issuance

5,000

Commo n

$6.50

No

Greg Hradsky

Stock Option

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

6/20/2019

New issuance

23,000

Commo n

$8.25

No

Scott Switzer (7,000)

Mathiew Bais (2,000)

Mike Rose (1,000)

Doug Means (3,000)

Devin Benjamin (2,000)

Moshe Luski (2,000)

Sarah Ryder (3,000)

Shane Compton (3,000)

Stock Awards

Restricte d

Registrati on

7/26/2019

New issuance

7,000

Commo n

$9.09

No

James Prtichett

Stock Awards

Restricte d

Registrati on

12/31/2019

Forfeiture

(15,750)

Commo n

$10.89

No

James Pritchett (5,250)

Stock Awards

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

Scott Switzer (3,000)

Mathiew Bais (1,200)

Mike Rose (600)

Doug Means (1,800)

Devin Benjamin (1,200)

Moshe Luski (1,200)

Sarah Ryder (1,500)

3/18/2020

New issuance

8,000

Commo n

$6.20

No

James Pritchett

Stock Option

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

4/15/2020

Forfeiture

(3,500)

Commo n

$6.00

No

James Pritchett

Stock Awards

Restricte d

Registrati on

4/17/2020

Forfeiture

(1,500)

Commo n

$5.50

No

Doug Means

Stock Awards

Restricte d

Registrati on

4/30/2020

New issuance

8,194

Commo n

$5.80

No

Alan Howe (1,294)

Greg Hradsky (518)

Jared Landaw (1,294)

Jeff Wald (1,294)

Rory Cowan (1,897)

Sally Washlow (1,897)

Stock Awards

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

6/10/2020

New issuance

7,000

Commo n

$9.01

No

Mathiew Bais

Stock Option

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

6/15/2020

Forfeiture

(1,000)

Commo n

$8.65

No

Mathiew Bais

Stock Awards

Restricte d

Registrati on

7/20/2020

New issuance

1,088

Commo n

$8.05

No

Jeff Wald (311)

Rory Cowan (466)

Sally Washlow (311)

Stock Awards

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

10/29/2020

New issuance

33,000

Commo n

$5.40

No

Scott Switzer (12,000)

Mike Rose (1,000)

Devin Benjamin (2,000)

Moshe Luski (2,000)

Sarah Ryder (8,000)

Shane Compton (8,000)

Stock Awards

Restricte d

Registrati on

12/31/2020

Forfeiture

(6,750)

Commo n

$8.25

No

Scott Switzer (2,625)

Mike Rose (375)

Devin Benjamin (750)

Moshe Luski (750)

Sarah Ryder (1,125)

Shane Compton (1,125)

Stock Awards

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

2/8/2021

New issuance

23,333

Commo n

$4.90

No

James Pritchett

Stock Option

Unrestrict ed

Registrati on

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Costar Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 21:50:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
