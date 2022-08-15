Log in
COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES : 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/15COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES : Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Accountant's Review Report for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/12COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Date of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Costar Technologies : 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results

08/15/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANT'S REVIEW REPORT

June 30, 2022

Independent Accountant's Review Report

Board of Directors

Costar Technologies, Inc.

Coppell, Texas

Results of Review of Interim Financial Information

We have reviewed the consolidated financial statements of Costar Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2022, and the related consolidated statements of operations for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the interim financial information).

Based on our review, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial information for it to be in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP).

Basis for Review Results

We conducted our review in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS) applicable to reviews of interim financial information. A review of interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. A review of interim financial information is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS, the objective of which is an expression of an opinion regarding the financial information as a whole, and accordingly, we do not express such an opinion. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our review. We believe that the results of the review procedures provide a reasonable basis for our conclusion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Interim Financial Information

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Board of Directors

Costar Technologies, Inc.

Page 2

Report on Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021

We have previously audited, in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America, the consolidated balances sheet as of December 31, 2021, and the related consolidated statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein); and we expressed an unmodified audit opinion on those audited consolidated financial statements in our report dated March 31, 2022. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of December 31, 2021, is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated financial statements from which it has been derived.

Emphasis of Matter

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 2, the Company entered into a Forbearance Agreement with its bank in June 2022 which extended the forbearance period through February 2023. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 2. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Our conclusion is not modified with respect to this matter.

Dallas, Texas

August 15, 2022

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONTENTS

Independent Accountant's Review Report

1 - 2

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7-22

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3

$

4

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts

5,923

6,544

of $282 and $205, respectively

Inventories

19,178

15,069

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,222

3,562

Total current assets

28,326

25,179

Non-current assets

Property and equipment, net

82

164

Intangible assets, net

4,789

5,274

Goodwill

5,574

5,574

Right of use assets, net

1,060

1,214

Other non-current assets

117

114

Total non-current assets

11,622

12,340

Total assets

$

39,948

$

37,519

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

8,948

$

6,935

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,133

3,894

Line of credit

11,942

9,337

Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized

financing fees

2,414

2,807

Current maturities of lease liabilities

624

732

Total current liabilities

27,061

23,705

Long-Term liabilities

Deferred tax liability

179

179

Non-current maturities of lease liabilities

525

608

Total long-term liabilities

704

787

Total liabilities

27,765

24,492

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock

Common stock

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

157,909

157,899

Accumulated deficit

(141,208)

(140,354)

Less common stock held in treasury, at cost

(4,521)

(4,521)

Total stockholders' equity

12,183

13,027

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

39,948

$

37,519

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Costar Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
