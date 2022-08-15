Costar Technologies : 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Independent Accountant's Review Report

Board of Directors

Costar Technologies, Inc.

Coppell, Texas

Results of Review of Interim Financial Information

We have reviewed the consolidated financial statements of Costar Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2022, and the related consolidated statements of operations for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the interim financial information).

Based on our review, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial information for it to be in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP).

Basis for Review Results

We conducted our review in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS) applicable to reviews of interim financial information. A review of interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. A review of interim financial information is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS, the objective of which is an expression of an opinion regarding the financial information as a whole, and accordingly, we do not express such an opinion. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our review. We believe that the results of the review procedures provide a reasonable basis for our conclusion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Interim Financial Information

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.