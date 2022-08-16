Costas : Completes Acquisition of Florida Based Dental Lab, Prime Dental Lab, LLC

Costas, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Florida Based Dental Lab, Prime Dental Lab, LLCPress Release | 08/16/2022

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Costas, Inc. (OTC PINK:CSSI), Costas, Inc. ("CSSI" or "the Company"). About COSTAS (CSSI): http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CSSI/profile.

COSTAS, INC. is a publicly traded company listed on OTCMarkets under the trading symbol 'CSSI'. The Board of Directors of CSSI is pleased to announce the completion of a definitive agreement to acquire Prime Dental Lab, LLC. ("Prime Dental"), an Orlando-based dental lab in operation since 2012, under the ownership and management of Mr. John Kim. The acquisition of Prime Dental delivers more than ten years of experience and 2021 unaudited gross revenue in excess of $600,000.

The opportunity to acquire Prime Dental follows the May 6, 2022, acquisition of certain assets of Standard Dental Labs Inc. ("SDL"), a company founded by CSSI CEO, James Brooks. Now operating under the DBA SDL, CSSI is currently searching for dental lab owners that have struggled to find an exit from the industry, intending to retire or who lack the resources to remain competitive. Among the assets acquired from SDL was the comprehensive business plan and roll up strategy aimed to facilitate the acquisition of these small to medium-sized dental labs, of which there are thousands in the United States.

On August 15, 2022, following a due diligence process, CSSI and Prime Dental executed an Asset Purchase Agreement. Total consideration of $700,000.00 will be paid to the shareholders of Prime Dental in a combination of cash and registered shares for the assets, which includes all equipment, the client base, and associated revenue. Shares will be escrowed over two years, paid in quarterly installments. Although both parties have executed the agreement, it will not be ratified until the submission of a Form S-1 Registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and receipt of notice of effect.

The acquisition of Prime Dental is the latest in a series of dental labs the Company plans to acquire in the coming years. CSSI's mandate is to acquire cash-flowing, profitable businesses with strong financial track records and consolidate these operations, achieving operational efficiencies and enhancing the bottom line. Prime Dental brings immediate revenue-generating operations, and CSSI plans to facilitate access to previously inaccessible cutting-edge equipment, kickstarting growth.

In 2022, the dental lab industry is estimated to be a $10B market in the US (source: Grandview Research, Aug. 2021) and continues to grow. Therefore, consolidation within the industry, represented by 7,000+ privately owned businesses, is the Company's focus. In the process, Costas Inc. will be positioning itself as a leader in setting new standards for the dental lab industry. It expects to continue identifying suitable acquisitions in the coming weeks and months, focusing on becoming one of the largest operators in the industry.

About Costas: https://costas-inc.com/about-us

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, Costas' ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For further information contact:

admin@costas-inc.com

Costas Corporate Phone Number:

(321) 465-9899

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699619/Costas-Inc-Closes-Agreement-To-Acquire-Assets-of-Standard-Dental-Labs-Inc

SOURCE: Costas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712280/Costas-Inc-Completes-Acquisition-of-Florida-Based-Dental-Lab-Prime-Dental-Lab-LLC