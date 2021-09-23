COSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 OPERATING RESULTS (Form 8-K)
09/23/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL
YEAR 2021 OPERATING RESULTS
ISSAQUAH, Wash., September 23, 2021 - Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year, ended August 29, 2021.
Net sales for the quarter increased 17.5 percent, to $61.44 billion from $52.28 billion last year. Net sales for the fiscal year increased 17.7 percent, to $192.05 billion from $163.22 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year were as follows:
16 Weeks
16 Weeks
52 Weeks
52 Weeks
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
U.S.
14.9
%
10.3
%
14.8
%
13.6
%
Canada
19.5
%
6.7
%
20.0
%
12.1
%
Other International
15.0
%
7.3
%
19.1
%
13.4
%
Total Company
15.5
%
9.4
%
16.0
%
13.4
%
E-commerce
11.2
%
8.9
%
44.4
%
42.6
%
*
Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.670 billion, or $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $1.389 billion, or $3.13 last year. This year's fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a write-off of certain information technology assets of $84 million pre-tax ($0.14 per diluted share). Last year's fourth quarter was negatively impacted by incremental expense related to COVID-19 premium wages and sanitation costs of $281 million pretax ($0.47 per diluted share) and a $36 million pretax charge ($0.06 per diluted share) related to the prepayment of $1.5 billion of debt, partially offset by an $84 million pretax benefit ($0.15 per diluted share) for the partial reversal of a reserve related to a product tax assessment taken in fiscal year 2019.
Net income for the fiscal year was $5.01 billion, or $11.27 per diluted share, compared to $4.00 billion, or $9.02 per diluted share in the prior year.
Costco currently operates 817 warehouses, including 565 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, September 23, 2021, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and "Play Webcast").
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might,"
"plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand for products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures or operational limitations due to government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.
CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation
Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255
David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
16 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
August 29,
2021
August 30,
2020
August 29,
2021
August 30,
2020
REVENUE
Net sales
$
61,441
$
52,277
$
192,052
$
163,220
Membership fees
1,234
1,106
3,877
3,541
Total revenue
62,675
53,383
195,929
166,761
OPERATING EXPENSES
Merchandise costs
54,733
46,401
170,684
144,939
Selling, general and administrative
5,632
5,027
18,461
16,332
Preopening expenses
35
26
76
55
Operating income
2,275
1,929
6,708
5,435
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense
(52
)
(51
)
(171
)
(160
)
Interest income and other, net
68
(9
)
143
92
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,291
1,869
6,680
5,367
Provision for income taxes
597
465
1,601
1,308
Net income including noncontrolling interests
1,694
1,404
5,079
4,059
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(24
)
(15
)
(72
)
(57
)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO
$
1,670
$
1,389
$
5,007
$
4,002
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO:
Basic
$
3.77
$
3.14
$
11.30
$
9.05
Diluted
$
3.76
$
3.13
$
11.27
$
9.02
Shares used in calculation (000's):
Basic
443,193
442,843
443,089
442,297
Diluted
444,369
444,231
444,346
443,901
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)
(unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
August 29,
2021
August 30,
2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,258
$
12,277
Short-term investments
917
1,028
Receivables, net
1,803
1,550
Merchandise inventories
14,215
12,242
Other current assets
1,312
1,023
Total current assets
29,505
28,120
OTHER ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
23,492
21,807
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,890
2,788
Other long-term assets
3,381
2,841
TOTAL ASSETS
$
59,268
$
55,556
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
16,278
$
14,172
Accrued salaries and benefits
4,090
3,605
Accrued member rewards
1,671
1,393
Deferred membership fees
2,042
1,851
Current portion of long-term debt
799
95
Other current liabilities
4,561
3,728
Total current liabilities
29,441
24,844
OTHER LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, excluding current portion
6,692
7,514
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,642
2,558
Other long-term liabilities
2,415
1,935
TOTAL LIABILITIES
41,190
36,851
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY
Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 441,825,000 and 441,255,000 shares issued and outstanding
Costco Wholesale Corporation published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.