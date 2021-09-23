Log in
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/23 04:50:19 pm
445.4 USD   -1.53%
04:43pCostco 4Q Sales Rise
DJ
04:42pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 OPERATING RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
04:37pCOSTCO : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
COSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 OPERATING RESULTS (Form 8-K)

09/23/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL

YEAR 2021 OPERATING RESULTS

ISSAQUAH, Wash., September 23, 2021 - Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year, ended August 29, 2021.

Net sales for the quarter increased 17.5 percent, to $61.44 billion from $52.28 billion last year. Net sales for the fiscal year increased 17.7 percent, to $192.05 billion from $163.22 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year were as follows:

16 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks 52 Weeks
Adjusted* Adjusted*

U.S.

14.9 % 10.3 % 14.8 % 13.6 %

Canada

19.5 % 6.7 % 20.0 % 12.1 %

Other International

15.0 % 7.3 % 19.1 % 13.4 %

Total Company

15.5 % 9.4 % 16.0 % 13.4 %

E-commerce

11.2 % 8.9 % 44.4 % 42.6 %
*

Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.670 billion, or $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $1.389 billion, or $3.13 last year. This year's fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a write-off of certain information technology assets of $84 million pre-tax ($0.14 per diluted share). Last year's fourth quarter was negatively impacted by incremental expense related to COVID-19 premium wages and sanitation costs of $281 million pretax ($0.47 per diluted share) and a $36 million pretax charge ($0.06 per diluted share) related to the prepayment of $1.5 billion of debt, partially offset by an $84 million pretax benefit ($0.15 per diluted share) for the partial reversal of a reserve related to a product tax assessment taken in fiscal year 2019.

Net income for the fiscal year was $5.01 billion, or $11.27 per diluted share, compared to $4.00 billion, or $9.02 per diluted share in the prior year.

Costco currently operates 817 warehouses, including 565 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, September 23, 2021, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and "Play Webcast").

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might,"

"plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand for products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures or operational limitations due to government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation

Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203

Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

16 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended
August 29,
2021 		August 30,
2020 		August 29,
2021 		August 30,
2020

REVENUE

Net sales

$ 61,441 $ 52,277 $ 192,052 $ 163,220

Membership fees

1,234 1,106 3,877 3,541

Total revenue

62,675 53,383 195,929 166,761

OPERATING EXPENSES

Merchandise costs

54,733 46,401 170,684 144,939

Selling, general and administrative

5,632 5,027 18,461 16,332

Preopening expenses

35 26 76 55

Operating income

2,275 1,929 6,708 5,435

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest expense

(52 ) (51 ) (171 ) (160 )

Interest income and other, net

68 (9 ) 143 92

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,291 1,869 6,680 5,367

Provision for income taxes

597 465 1,601 1,308

Net income including noncontrolling interests

1,694 1,404 5,079 4,059

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(24 ) (15 ) (72 ) (57 )

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO

$ 1,670 $ 1,389 $ 5,007 $ 4,002

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO:

Basic

$ 3.77 $ 3.14 $ 11.30 $ 9.05

Diluted

$ 3.76 $ 3.13 $ 11.27 $ 9.02

Shares used in calculation (000's):

Basic

443,193 442,843 443,089 442,297

Diluted

444,369 444,231 444,346 443,901

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification

August 29,
2021 		August 30,
2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,258 $ 12,277

Short-term investments

917 1,028

Receivables, net

1,803 1,550

Merchandise inventories

14,215 12,242

Other current assets

1,312 1,023

Total current assets

29,505 28,120

OTHER ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

23,492 21,807

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,890 2,788

Other long-term assets

3,381 2,841

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 59,268 $ 55,556

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$ 16,278 $ 14,172

Accrued salaries and benefits

4,090 3,605

Accrued member rewards

1,671 1,393

Deferred membership fees

2,042 1,851

Current portion of long-term debt

799 95

Other current liabilities

4,561 3,728

Total current liabilities

29,441 24,844

OTHER LIABILITIES

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

6,692 7,514

Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,642 2,558

Other long-term liabilities

2,415 1,935

TOTAL LIABILITIES

41,190 36,851

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY

Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

- -

Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 441,825,000 and 441,255,000 shares issued and outstanding

4 4

Additional paid-in capital

7,031 6,698

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,137 ) (1,297 )

Retained earnings

11,666 12,879

Total Costco stockholders' equity

17,564 18,284

Noncontrolling interests

514 421

TOTAL EQUITY

18,078 18,705

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 59,268 $ 55,556

Disclaimer

Costco Wholesale Corporation published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
