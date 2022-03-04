COSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 AND FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS - Form 8-K

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE

OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 AND FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 3, 2022 - Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2022, ended February 13, 2022.

Net sales for the quarter increased 16.1 percent, to $50.94 billion, from $43.89 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 16.4 percent, to $100.35 billion, from $86.23 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2022 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 24 Weeks 24 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 15.8 % 11.3 % 15.4 % 10.6 % Canada 16.0 % 12.4 % 16.6 % 10.3 % Other International 6.2 % 9.0 % 9.5 % 9.9 % Total Company 14.4 % 11.1 % 14.7 % 10.5 % E-commerce 12.5 % 12.6 % 13.3 % 12.9 %

* Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,299 million, $2.92 per diluted share. Last year's second quarter net income was $951 million, $2.14 per diluted share, which included $246 million pretax, $0.41 per diluted share, in costs incurred primarily from COVID-19 premium wages. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $2.62 billion, or $5.90 per diluted share, compared to $2.12 billion, $4.76 per diluted share, last year.

For the four-week reporting month of February, ended February 27, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $16.29 billion, an increase of 15.9 percent from $14.05 billion last year. Lunar New Year/Chinese New Year occurred on February 1, 11 days earlier this year. The shift negatively impacted February's Other International and Total Company sales by approximately 4% and 0.5%, respectively. For the twenty-six week period ended February 27, 2022, net sales were $108.39 billion, an increase of 16.3 percent from $93.16 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended February 27, 2022, were as follows:

4 Weeks 4 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 17.4 % 12.9 % 15.5 % 10.8 % Canada 11.7 % 8.8 % 16.1 % 10.1 % Other International -0.9 % 1.3 % 9.2 % 9.7 % Total Company 14.0 % 10.6 % 14.7 % 10.5 % E-commerce 10.2 % 10.4 % 13.1 % 12.8 %