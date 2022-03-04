Log in
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
COSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 AND FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS - Form 8-K

03/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE

OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 AND FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 3, 2022 - Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2022, ended February 13, 2022.

Net sales for the quarter increased 16.1 percent, to $50.94 billion, from $43.89 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 16.4 percent, to $100.35 billion, from $86.23 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2022 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 24 Weeks 24 Weeks
Adjusted* Adjusted*

U.S.

15.8 % 11.3 % 15.4 % 10.6 %

Canada

16.0 % 12.4 % 16.6 % 10.3 %

Other International

6.2 % 9.0 % 9.5 % 9.9 %

Total Company

14.4 % 11.1 % 14.7 % 10.5 %

E-commerce

12.5 % 12.6 % 13.3 % 12.9 %
*

Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,299 million, $2.92 per diluted share. Last year's second quarter net income was $951 million, $2.14 per diluted share, which included $246 million pretax, $0.41 per diluted share, in costs incurred primarily from COVID-19 premium wages. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $2.62 billion, or $5.90 per diluted share, compared to $2.12 billion, $4.76 per diluted share, last year.

For the four-week reporting month of February, ended February 27, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $16.29 billion, an increase of 15.9 percent from $14.05 billion last year. Lunar New Year/Chinese New Year occurred on February 1, 11 days earlier this year. The shift negatively impacted February's Other International and Total Company sales by approximately 4% and 0.5%, respectively. For the twenty-six week period ended February 27, 2022, net sales were $108.39 billion, an increase of 16.3 percent from $93.16 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended February 27, 2022, were as follows:

4 Weeks 4 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks
Adjusted* Adjusted*

U.S.

17.4 % 12.9 % 15.5 % 10.8 %

Canada

11.7 % 8.8 % 16.1 % 10.1 %

Other International

-0.9 % 1.3 % 9.2 % 9.7 %

Total Company

14.0 % 10.6 % 14.7 % 10.5 %

E-commerce

10.2 % 10.4 % 13.1 % 12.8 %
*

Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Costco currently operates 828 warehouses, including 572 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 3, 2022, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and "Play Webcast").

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, and COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand for products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures or operational limitations due to government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation

Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203

Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended
February 13,
2022 		February 14,
2021 		February 13,
2022 		February 14,
2021

REVENUE

Net sales

$ 50,937 $ 43,888 $ 100,354 $ 86,235

Membership fees

967 881 1,913 1,742

Total revenue

51,904 44,769 102,267 87,977

OPERATING EXPENSES

Merchandise costs

45,517 39,078 89,469 76,536

Selling, general and administrative

4,575 4,351 9,293 8,671

Operating income

1,812 1,340 3,505 2,770

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest expense

(36 ) (40 ) (75 ) (79 )

Interest income and other, net

25 19 67 48

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,801 1,319 3,497 2,739

Provision for income taxes

481 348 832 587

Net income including noncontrolling interests

1,320 971 2,665 2,152

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(21 ) (20 ) (42 ) (35 )

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO

$ 1,299 $ 951 $ 2,623 $ 2,117

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO:

Basic

$ 2.93 $ 2.15 $ 5.91 $ 4.78

Diluted

$ 2.92 $ 2.14 $ 5.90 $ 4.76

Shares used in calculation (000s):

Basic

443,623 443,134 443,500 443,043

Diluted

444,916 444,494 444,760 444,440

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification

February 13, 2022 August 29, 2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,819 $ 11,258

Short-term investments

477 917

Receivables, net

2,232 1,803

Merchandise inventories

16,485 14,215

Other current assets

1,552 1,312

Total current assets

32,565 29,505
OTHER ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

24,052 23,492

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,840 2,890

Other long-term assets

3,621 3,381

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 63,078 $ 59,268
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$ 17,089 $ 16,278

Accrued salaries and benefits

4,347 4,090

Accrued member rewards

1,798 1,671

Deferred membership fees

2,244 2,042

Current portion of long-term debt

- 799

Other current liabilities

6,067 4,561

Total current liabilities

31,545 29,441
OTHER LIABILITIES

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

6,658 6,692

Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,588 2,642

Other long-term liabilities

2,311 2,415

TOTAL LIABILITIES

43,102 41,190
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY

Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

- -

Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,279,000 and 441,825,000 shares issued and outstanding

4 4

Additional paid-in capital

7,186 7,031

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,246 ) (1,137 )

Retained earnings

13,474 11,666

Total Costco stockholders' equity

19,418 17,564

Noncontrolling interests

558 514

TOTAL EQUITY

19,976 18,078

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 63,078 $ 59,268

Disclaimer

Costco Wholesale Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 17:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
