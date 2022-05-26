Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 04:00:00 pm EDT
464.99 USD   +5.65%
05:56pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05:25pCostco beats estimates for quarterly results on strong consumer spending
RE
04:33pCostco Wholesale Reports Higher Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE

OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 26, 2022-Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2022, ended May 8, 2022.

Net sales for the quarter increased 16.3 percent, to $51.61 billion, from $44.38 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 16.4 percent, to $151.97 billion, from $130.61 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the third quarter fiscal 2022 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 36 Weeks 36 Weeks
Adjusted* Adjusted*

U.S.

16.6 % 10.7 % 15.8 % 10.7 %

Canada

15.2 % 12.8 % 16.1 % 11.2 %

Other International

5.7 % 9.1 % 8.3 % 9.6 %

Total Company

14.9 % 10.8 % 14.8 % 10.6 %

E-commerce

7.4 % 7.9 % 11.4 % 11.3 %
*

Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,353 million, $3.04 per diluted share, which included a one-time $77 million pretax charge, $0.13 per diluted share, for incremental benefits awarded under the new employee agreement effective March 14. Last year's third quarter net income was $1,220 million, $2.75 per diluted share, which included $57 million pretax, $0.09 per diluted share, in COVID-19 related costs, primarily from $2 per hour premium pay. Net income for the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2022 was $3.98 billion, $8.94 per diluted share, compared to $3.34 billion, $7.51 per diluted share, last year.

Costco currently operates 830 warehouses, including 574 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 26, 2022, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and "Play Webcast").

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks

Press Release

and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, and COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand for products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures or operational limitations due to government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation

Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

Press Release

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended
May 8, 2022 May 9, 2021 May 8, 2022 May 9, 2021

REVENUE

Net sales

$ 51,612 $ 44,376 $ 151,966 $ 130,611

Membership fees

984 901 2,897 2,643

Total revenue

52,596 45,277 154,863 133,254

OPERATING EXPENSES

Merchandise costs

46,355 39,415 135,824 115,951

Selling, general and administrative

4,450 4,199 13,743 12,870

Operating income

1,791 1,663 5,296 4,433

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest expense

(35 ) (40 ) (110 ) (119 )

Interest income and other, net

71 27 138 75

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,827 1,650 5,324 4,389

Provision for income taxes

455 417 1,287 1,004

Net income including noncontrolling interests

1,372 1,233 4,037 3,385

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(19 ) (13 ) (61 ) (48 )

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO

$ 1,353 $ 1,220 $ 3,976 $ 3,337

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO:

Basic

$ 3.05 $ 2.75 $ 8.96 $ 7.53

Diluted

$ 3.04 $ 2.75 $ 8.94 $ 7.51

Shares used in calculation (000s):

Basic

443,700 443,043 443,567 443,043

Diluted

444,886 444,127 444,802 444,336

Press Release

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification

May 8, 2022 August 29, 2021
ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,193 $ 11,258

Short-term investments

638 917

Receivables, net

1,991 1,803

Merchandise inventories

17,623 14,215

Other current assets

1,563 1,312

Total current assets

33,008 29,505

OTHER ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

24,143 23,492

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,731 2,890

Other long-term assets

3,970 3,381

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 63,852 $ 59,268
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$ 17,651 $ 16,278

Accrued salaries and benefits

4,090 4,090

Accrued member rewards

1,828 1,671

Deferred membership fees

2,251 2,042

Current portion of long-term debt

77 799

Other current liabilities

5,948 4,561

Total current liabilities

31,845 29,441

OTHER LIABILITIES

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

6,507 6,692

Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,452 2,642

Other long-term liabilities

2,535 2,415

TOTAL LIABILITIES

43,339 41,190

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY

Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

- -

Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,029,000 and 441,825,000 shares issued and outstanding

4 4

Additional paid-in capital

7,272 7,031

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,602 ) (1,137 )

Retained earnings

14,294 11,666

Total Costco stockholders' equity

19,968 17,564

Noncontrolling interests

545 514

TOTAL EQUITY

20,513 18,078

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 63,852 $ 59,268

Disclaimer

Costco Wholesale Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 21:47:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
05:56pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 202..
PU
05:25pCostco beats estimates for quarterly results on strong consumer spending
RE
04:33pCostco Wholesale Reports Higher Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
04:27pCOSTCO : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results f..
GL
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results f..
GL
02:44pCostco 3Q Sales Beat Expectations
DJ
01:08pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Costco Wholesale Corp, 63.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 1.8% Se..
MT
07:39aCanadian banks post mixed results as RBC, TD beat estimates, CIBC misses
RE
05/25Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 223 B - -
Net income 2022 5 836 M - -
Net cash 2022 7 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 195 B 195 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 288 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 440,11 $
Average target price 579,69 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-22.47%195 067
TARGET CORPORATION-35.21%72 529
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.89%63 040
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-17.17%44 691
DOLLARAMA INC.8.50%15 621
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.50%11 250