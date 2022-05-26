COSTCO WHOLESALE : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 - Form 8-K

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE

OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 26, 2022-Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2022, ended May 8, 2022.

Net sales for the quarter increased 16.3 percent, to $51.61 billion, from $44.38 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 16.4 percent, to $151.97 billion, from $130.61 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the third quarter fiscal 2022 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 36 Weeks 36 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 16.6 % 10.7 % 15.8 % 10.7 % Canada 15.2 % 12.8 % 16.1 % 11.2 % Other International 5.7 % 9.1 % 8.3 % 9.6 % Total Company 14.9 % 10.8 % 14.8 % 10.6 % E-commerce 7.4 % 7.9 % 11.4 % 11.3 %

* Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,353 million, $3.04 per diluted share, which included a one-time $77 million pretax charge, $0.13 per diluted share, for incremental benefits awarded under the new employee agreement effective March 14. Last year's third quarter net income was $1,220 million, $2.75 per diluted share, which included $57 million pretax, $0.09 per diluted share, in COVID-19 related costs, primarily from $2 per hour premium pay. Net income for the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2022 was $3.98 billion, $8.94 per diluted share, compared to $3.34 billion, $7.51 per diluted share, last year.

Costco currently operates 830 warehouses, including 574 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 26, 2022, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and "Play Webcast").

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks