Consumer companies rose after mixed jobs data.

U.S. employers added 209,000 workers in June, a solid monthly gain but down from May's revised 306,000. Growth decelerated from an average gain of 278,000 a month in the first half of the year.

Costco Wholesale shares fell after the warehouse retail chain reported yet another month of same-store sales declines in June, although it blamed the move on a lower price for gasoline and not stress on inflation-weary consumers.

