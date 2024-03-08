Costco: 19% EPS growth in Q2
The group points out that its EPS was boosted to the tune of $0.21 by a tax benefit related to the deductibility of its special dividend of $15 per share, insofar as it was received by 401(k) plan participants.
The warehouse-store chain saw its sales increase by 5.7% to $57.3 billion (+5.8% adjusted for changes in gasoline prices and exchange rates), including an 18.4% rise in Internet sales.
