Costco: 19% EPS growth in Q2

March 08, 2024 at 07:35 am EST Share

On Thursday evening, Costco Wholesale reported net earnings for its second fiscal quarter (ended February 18) of $1.74 billion, or $3.92 per share, an EPS increase of 18.8% year-on-year.



The group points out that its EPS was boosted to the tune of $0.21 by a tax benefit related to the deductibility of its special dividend of $15 per share, insofar as it was received by 401(k) plan participants.



The warehouse-store chain saw its sales increase by 5.7% to $57.3 billion (+5.8% adjusted for changes in gasoline prices and exchange rates), including an 18.4% rise in Internet sales.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.