Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Costco Wholesale Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COST   US22160K1051

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-02 pm EST
485.69 USD   +1.47%
05:36pCostco 2Q Revenue Rises, but Online Sales Tumble
DJ
05:35pCostco exec - "we've seen some weakness in what i'll call big ti…
RE
05:33pCostco exec - inflation continues to seem to improve somewhat…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco 2Q Revenue Rises, but Online Sales Tumble

03/02/2023 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


Costco Wholesale Corp. said Thursday that second-quarter revenue rose, but online sales took a hit.

The warehouse retailer said net income for the three months ended Feb. 12 rose to $1.47 billion, or $3.30 a share, compared with $1.3 billion, or $2.92 a share, for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased 6.5% to $54.24 billion, missing analysts expectations of $54.56 billion, according to FactSet.

Comparable sales, those from stores and digital channels operating for at least 12 months, increased 5.2%.

Online sales, however, were down 9.6%, the company said.

Shares were 2.1% lower at $475.60 in after-hours trading.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1736ET

All news about COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
05:36pCostco 2Q Revenue Rises, but Online Sales Tumble
DJ
05:35pCostco exec - "we've seen some weakness in what i'll call big ti…
RE
05:33pCostco exec - inflation continues to seem to improve somewhat…
RE
05:29pCostco exec - in fiscal '23, we expect to open a total of 27 war…
RE
05:18pCostco Wholesale Fiscal Second-Quarter Profit Tops Views, Revenue Falls Short
MT
05:14pCostco exec - most major departments in general were down, with…
RE
05:11pCostco exec - gross margin was higher year-over-year by 8 basis…
RE
04:42pCostco : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:39pCostco Wholesale Fiscal Q2 Profit, Revenue Increase
MT
04:23pCostco misses quarterly revenue estimates as demand slows for discretionary goods
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 244 B - -
Net income 2023 6 414 M - -
Net cash 2023 5 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,5x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 304 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 485,69 $
Average target price 550,74 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Craig Jelinek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland M. Vachris President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Richard A. Galanti Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Hamilton Evans James Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION4.86%212 400
TARGET CORPORATION13.06%74 760
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.94%68 644
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-12.16%47 798
DOLLARAMA INC.-1.54%16 293
SIAM MAKRO0.63%12 417